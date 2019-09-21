Mahogany preferred to England's Rose in hot sprint

With no trophy race being offered on today's 12-race programme, all attention is going to be placed on the Restricted Stakes event for three-year-olds and upward where respective Classic aspirants Mahogany and England's Rose lock horns in what should to be an explosive event at Caymanas Park.

Ten horses are entered in the five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m) contest which include other Classic hopefuls, but none has the requisite quality to challenge either Mahogany or England's Rose, making the event in effect a two-horse race.

Mahogany ( Sensational Slam – Mete-Orite), who is the winter book favourite for the 2000 Guineas, has racked up three-consecutive wins from five career starts, while England's Rose ( Natural Selection – Ahwhofah), one of the top contenders for the 1000 Guineas, has three wins from four career starts.

The race is the ninth event on the programme with a post time of 4:25 pm. First race gets under way at 11:45 am.

Mahogany has won his three races in scintillating fashion over various distances. One of his wins came over today's distance in which he won by 14 ¼ lengths in a fast 1:04.3-minute clocking. Mahogany is in tip-top shape and is ready to display the progress made over the last three months.

In his last workout coming into this race on June 22, Mahogany galloped six furlongs (1,200m) in 1:15.3 with the last five furlongs (1,000m) clocked in 59.4 while defeating stable companion Father Patrick. That workout demonstrated that Mahogany is in good nick and despite coming out of the number one post position, it will take a brave one to oppose him here. Dane Dawkins rides at 54.0kgs (119lb).

England's Rose goes with overweight to accommodate the services of regular rider Omar Walker at 52.0kgs (115lb). After losing to Wow Wow on September 21, 2019, England's Rose returned on February 22 and easily put away rivals by nearly nine lengths going six furlongs in a good time of 1:12.0. She is known for her speed and although She's A Hit, another speedster, is coming to make things pretty hot on the headline, England's Rose should have no problems and is still a tough nut to crack. Her last workout coming into this race was timed at 1:12.2 for six furlongs. It is not very often a good filly beats a good colt but England's Rose can definitely beat Mahogany.

Father Patrick, Eagle One, Nipster, and Formal Fashion should fight for the minor placings.

The top-rated race on the card is a non-restricted Overnight Allowance event for three-year-olds and upward going six furlongs.

A full field of 16 runners is down to take part and Prince Charles should make light work of rivals. He has maintained his form on the exercise track and should not be hampered by the three-month break of racing.

Ones to watch

Race 1) Super Mal/Stamp of Authority/Sir Federick

Race 2) Radical/Talented Tony K/Cartel

Race 3) Oneofakind/Generational/High Diplomacy

Race 4) Deep Blue Sea/Eledontplay/In The Blood

Race 5) Fabulosity/Desrianna/Kaka My Love

Race 6) Dee Danger/Wartime/Royal Aviator

Race 7) Pistole/Fantastic Feeling/Sheboom

Race 8) Balazo/Poker Star/Unbreakable

Race 9) Mahogany/England's Rose/Nipster

Race 10) Green Gold Rush/King Arthur/Tomohawk

Race 11) Action Run/Fresh Cash/Extruder

Race 12) Prince Charles/Ras Emanuel/Wartime