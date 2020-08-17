Mahogany all alone in impressive win

The Ian Parsard-conditioned Mahogany slammed rivals in the top-rated, $1-million, Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event over eight-and-a-half furlongs (1,700m) at Caymanas Park yesterday, giving the distinct impression that had he been better rated in the 2000 Guineas he would have run Wow Wow a lot closer.

Partnered by former six-time champion Omar Walker on this occasion, Mahogany raced just off the lead for the first couple of furlongs before boring through to take the lead approaching the half-mile marker and from then on, it was all over as a contest, as he strode away from rivals to win by 10 1/2 lengths in a swift 1.43.0 minutes, just four-fifths outside the track record set by Smile 'N' Leave back in 1997.

The American-bred Summer Sun (Anthony Thomas) finished in second place as Sentient (Dane Nelson) copped third spot, and Crimson fourth.

The victory sets up Mahogany well for a much-anticipated rematch with recent conqueror Wow Wow in next month's Jamaica St Leger over 2000 metres.

Meanwhile, the Drumbeat Trophy feature over five furlongs (1,000m) straight was won in a front-running effort by Supreme Authority. Trained by Ryan Darby and ridden by Paul Francis, Supreme Authority won by 2 ¾ lengths ahead of Prince Sammo and Dallas in a time of 1:00.4 minutes.

Former three-time champion jockey Dane “Warrior Chief” Nelson celebrated his birthday yesterday with two winners on the nine-race programme. Nelson, the current leading rider, won aboard Baby Star in the fourth race for trainer Johnny Wilmot and Oneofakind in the seventh race for champion trainer Anthony Nunes.

Racing continues on Saturday.

— Ruddy Allen