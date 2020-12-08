Maiden fifty impetus for Joseph's all-rounder hopes — Holder

HAMILTON, New Zealand (CMC) — Captain Jason Holder believes Alzarri Joseph's maiden Test half-century at Seddon Park here last weekend will instil confidence in the 24-year-old that he can become a genuine all-rounder.

The Antiguan Joseph, in the side as one of four fast bowlers, struck a superb 86 in his 12th Test to prop up West Indies in their second innings, in a 155-run, seventh-wicket stand with Jermaine Blackwood who made 104.

Batting at number eight, Joseph struck nine fours and three sixes in an accomplished effort which required 125 balls in just over 2 ¾ hours.

Alzarri is always keen on his batting. If you ask him, he'll tell you that he's a genuine all-rounder, but it was really good to see him stay out there, fight [and] get a score,” Holder said.

“I'm just disappointed for him, more so because he didn't get that milestone [century] and I think he really deserved it.

“For him, this will do him quite well, knowing he can have that belief that he can go big. He's gotten a half-century, he sees what it's like and he's a proper batsman in my opinion.

“He's one, if I know I'm batting with in the lower half, I give him as much responsibility as possible because he's that good. So this is a stepping stone for him and I just hope he carries on in that vein.”

Before last weekend, Joseph had notched three half-centuries in 37 first-class outings.

He arrived at the crease with West Indies floundering on 89 for six in the final session of the third day and combined with Blackwood to see West Indies safely to the close on 196 without further loss, ending unbeaten on 59.

The right-hander was assured in defence, and drove and pulled with authority against New Zealand's five-pronged seam attack.

His dismissal, in the second over following the first drinks break on the penultimate day, triggered the final collapse as the tourists were dismissed for 247 to lose by an innings and 134 runs.

“He supported Jermaine really, really well, and it was good to see that both of them were able to shepherd a really big partnership for us,” Holder said.

Blackwood and Joseph were the only West Indies players to pass 30 in the game, underlying the dire batting performance on a grassy pitch.

And Holder said while there was no defence for his side's poor effort, he conceded that West Indies had still not adjusted properly to the bouncier pitches in the South Pacific.

“Not making an excuse, but we've not had these kinds of pitches in the Caribbean for a long time, and if we could probably have a few more conditions in the Caribbean to replicate such conditions here in New Zealand and maybe Australia, where you get a bit more bounce and carry, then more often than not guys would get accustomed to seeing it,” he pointed out.

“Having said that, we're still international cricketers and we have to make the adjustment.”

West Indies face New Zealand in the second Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington starting Friday.