Majesty Gardens Legends hold off Real Lions in community basketball

DEFENDING champions Majesty Gardens Legends held off a late fourth-quarter challenge from Real Lions to secure a 62-57 win in their best-of-three quarter-finals of the 2019 Sports Development Foundation (SDF)/National Integrity Action (NIA) Howard McCatty Community Basketball Championships at Calabar High School court on Sunday.

Eight teams are currently taking part in the best-of-three quarter-finals after the play-offs. The winners of the quarter-finals will advance to the semi-finals that will also be contested in the best-of-three format.

The win for Legends gave them a 1-0 lead over Lions in the series with both teams having two remaining matches to determine who go through to the semi-finals. Legends were also avenging their preliminary round defeat at the hands of Real Lions.

The first quarter of the game was closely contested as the teams traded baskets with the Lions taking a narrow 15-14 lead at the break. Majesty Gardens Legends managed to take the lead inside the second quarter and went into the half-time break leading 33-25.

The Legends, through the combination of baskets from Baldon Todd and Garfield Harris, maintained their lead 40-35 despite the Lions' Lushane Wilson's and Tiomoy Christie's fast breaks to match the defending champions. The Legends led 50-38 at the third quarter break.

Lions fought themselves back with a winning chance as they outscored the Legends in the final quarter by closing their lead to six points (56-50). With two minutes remaining, the Lions closed again to 58-55. The Legends regained control to take a 60-55 lead and held off Lions' late charge to pull off a victory 62-57 and also take a 1-0 lead in the quarter-finals play-off.

The principal scorers for the Legends were Baldon Todd with 23 points and Garfield Harris 13 points, while Lushane Wilson got 20 points and 10 rebounds and Tiomoy Christie got 12 points and 10 rebounds.

In another quarter-final game at Thompson Pen Court in Spanish Town on Sunday, Spanish Town Spartans defeated St George's Saints 73-51 to take a 1-0 lead in their best-of-three series.

EXED Heats took a 1-0 lead over Delacree Park Hotsteppers after winning Game One of their best-of-three series 70-60 at Breezy Castle Court on Harbour Street, downtown Kingston on Saturday.

Rae Town Raptors defeated Riverton Link-Up 86-60 to lead their opponents 1-0 in their best-of-three quarter-finals play-off, also at Breezy Castle Court.

