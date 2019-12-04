Malcolm strikes late for Arnett to clip 10-man Mount Pleasant

A late strike from Kemal Malcolm handed Arnett Gardens a 1-0 win over Mount Pleasant Football Academy in a keen and exciting Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) affair at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex on Monday.

Malcom's solitary strike in the 90th+1 minute, saw Arnett Gardens move up to 25 points, same as second-placed Mount Pleasant, but with an inferior goal difference, as they closed the gap on the leaders Waterhouse FC to eight points.

The visitors, who took the fight to Arnett Gardens early on, ended the contest with 10 players after Liston James, who was cautioned in the 53rd minute, was given marching orders by referee Weston Costely, who issued a second yellow card caution seven minutes later.

Jourdain Fletcher, who is enjoying a new lease on life, along with the pacey Kemar Beckford, and Daniel Green, proved menacing in the early exchanges, but Arnett Gardens defensive line led by Jamar Martin were just as defiant.

Arnett Gardens also had their fair share of possession with midfielder Paul Wilson linking with Fabian Reid and Malcolm to good effect, but they, too, were unable to breach their opponents defence in a goalless first half.

It was more of the same on the resumption with both teams desperately hunting the go-ahead goal which eventually saw tempers flaring on the hour mark, when Mount Pleasant's Evan Taylor went in hard on Vishinul Harris. That resulted in a number of players coming together, but the quick intervention of referee Costley, who issued a number of cards, thwarted any major bust up.

With the one-man advantage in their favour, Arnett Gardens duly capitalised in a spell of sustained pressure in the latter stages of the game. They first hang their heads when Malcolm's curling freekick from just outside the 18-yard box, went inches wide of the upright in the 89th minute.

However, that despair turned into celebration two minutes later when Lamard Neil broke down the left channel and whipped in a cross which was met by Malcolm, who expertly headed past custodian Kadeem Davis to secure all three points and a fourth win in five games for his team in time added.