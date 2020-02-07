Man City star Sterling to miss West Ham clash
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) – Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling will miss Sunday's Premier League clash against West Ham and could face a race to be fit for their Champions League showdown with Real Madrid after suffering a hamstring injury.
Sterling limped off during Sunday's defeat at Tottenham and the club have confirmed the injury will sideline the England international this weekend.
“Raheem Sterling will miss our game against West Ham this weekend after scans revealed he has suffered damage to his left hamstring. Everyone at City wishes @sterling7 a full and speedy recovery,” City said on their Twitter account.
City manager Pep Guardiola will hope Sterling's absence is not much longer than the West Ham game as his side gear up for a hectic schedule.
They travel to top-four rivals Leicester on February 22 and then head to Spain to face Real in the Champions League last-16 first leg four days later.
City would also want Sterling to be available for the League Cup final against Aston Villa on March 1.
The 25-year-old, who came off in the 84th minute against Tottenham, is one of City's top goalscorers this season with 20 in all competitions.
Sterling has only missed two Premier League matches this season, where he was an unused substitute.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy