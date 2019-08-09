Man City start as howling JustBet favourites to win first game

The new English Premier League season kicks off today as the UEFA Champions League winners, Liverpool, welcome newly-promoted Norwich City to Anfield.

Tomorrow, Saturday, August 10, defending champions Manchester City visit West Ham to get their campaign off on Sunday, and big-spending Manchester United hope to spoil Frank Lampard's return to Chelsea as head coach with victory at Old Trafford.

Event # 1 – English Premier League – Liverpool vs Norwich City

Liverpool start their quest for their first Premier League title since 1990 against Norwich at home where they have been unbeaten in two years.

The Reds came agonisingly close to ending their title drought last season and are desperate to topple the mighty Manchester City.

Teams now fear travelling to Anfield as its once again a fortress for the Reds who were unbeaten at home in 2018/9. So impressive were they that 11 of their 17 wins were achieved without conceding a goal.

The Reds pre-season results and performances were nothing to write home about, but they have been welcoming back key players at different times due to international commitments.

It marked improvement in their play as was evident in their second-half showing against Man City in the Community Shield last weekend. They completely dominated the second half and should have won on a canter — losing in a penalty shoot-out.

Newcomers Norwich not only earned promotion to the top flight, but did so as winners of the Championship after starting the season a bit shaky. They are a team which is not accustomed to losing themselves, having been unbeaten in their last 14 Championship games last term.

Norwich did finish with the best away record in the Championship last season, winning 12 of their 23 games on the road while losing just twice.

Key Stats — Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 12 matches against Norwich, winning 10 and drawing 2 while scoring three times the number of goals as the Canaries in these games (39-13).

Norwich have lost more Premier League games against Manchester United (12) than they have against Liverpool (11), but they have conceded more goals in the league against Liverpool than any other side (45).

Norwich have won just one season-opening league match in the last 16 seasons — this was in the 2016/17 in the Championship against Blackburn.

The betting tip. Liverpool win.

Event # 2 – English Premier League – West Ham vs Manchester City

Manchester City start with a very tough test away to West Ham. The champions are expected to go all the way with minimal fuss again this season but heading to the London Stadium is arguably one of the toughest tests this season. The Hammers (West Ham) have spent well and have added quality players to their roster.

West Ham have lost their last seven games against Man City by an aggregate score of 24-3. Ending that sequence of defeats is going to be difficult, but it will be disappointing if the Hammers did not make their presence felt on home turf. They will be buoyed by their strong finish in the 2018 season which saw them reaching the top half of the table.

On the flip side, City's confidence should be sky high as they seek to build on a couple of very outstanding campaigns under Pep Guardiola. After winning the Premier League title by 19 points two seasons ago, the Blues were relentless in claiming an unprecedented domestic treble last term pipping Liverpool by one-point in the greatest ever Premier League title race.

City warmed up by winning the Community Shield trophy against Liverpool last Sunday.

Key Stats – Man City have won their last seven matches against West Ham.

Man City have lost only one of their last 11 away games against West Ham, they have scored either four or five goals on all four of their visits to the London Stadium

The betting tip: Man City win.

Event # 3 – English Premier League – Manchester United vs Chelsea

Frank Lampard's reign as Chelsea boss begins with a rugged trip to the Theatre of Dreams, the home of Manchester United. United finished last season in disarray, losing eight of their final 12 matches in all competitions, including an embarrassing 0-2 defeat to relegated Cardiff on the closing day at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had previously enjoyed an extended honeymoon period of 14 wins in 17 games after replacing Jose Mourinho, but now has plenty of questions to answer after spending a world-record $85 million on England defender Harry Maguire and $45 million on wing back Wan-Bissaka.

Chelsea finished last season on a high note, snatching third place from Tottenham and then crushing Arsenal 4-1 in the Europa League final. However, in the aftermath of that superb Europa League success, two predicted exits have darkened the mood at Stamford Bridge. Maurizio's Sarri's (manager) switched to Juventus, and Eden Hazard's move to Real Madrid has robbed the Blues of their main attacking threat.

Key Stats — The last six head-to-head meetings — Man United W2, Chelsea W2, D2.

Man United haven't lost in their last three matches against Chelsea

Chelsea defeated Man United 1-0 in the 2018 FA Cup final

Chelsea's coach Frank Lampard played for last time when Chelsea won at Old Trafford in the Premier League back in 2013.

The betting tip: Draw.

JUSTBET ODDS – Liverpool vs Norwich

Friday, August 9, 2019

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

LIVERPOOL TO WIN $1.12 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,120

NORWICH TO WIN $15.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $15,000

MATCH TO DRAW $8.25 which means a $1000 bet would pay $8,250

Odds on the Home Team (Liverpool) $6.25 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $6,250

winning the game 3-0 at full time

Odds on the Away Team (Norwich) $55.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $55,000

winning the game 1-2 at full time

Odds on the game drawing $35.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $35,000

2-2 at full time

JUSTBET ODDS – West Ham vs Manchester City

Saturday, August 10, 2019

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

WEST HAM TO WIN $10.00 which means a $1000 bet would pay $10,000

MN CITY TO WIN $1.23 which means a $1000 bet would pay $1,230

MATCH TO DRAW $5.80 which means a $1000 bet would pay $5,800

Odds on the Home Team $32.00 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $32,000

(West Ham) winning the game

2-1 at full time

Odds on the Away Team (City) $10.50 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $10,500

winning the game 1-3 at full time

Odds on the game drawing $5.25 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $5,250

1-1 at full time

JUSTBET ODDS – Manchester United vs Chelsea

Sunday, August 11, 2019

Prediction Odds on Prediction Odds Calculation

MAN. UNITED TO WIN $2.15 which means a $1000 bet would pay $2,150

CHELSEA TO WIN $3.25 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,250

MATCH TO DRAW $3.25 which means a $1000 bet would pay $3,250

Odds on the Home Team (United) $10.50 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $10,500

winning the game 2-0 at full time

Odds on the Away Team (Chelsea) $9.25 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $9,250

winning the game 1-2 at full time

Odds on the game drawing $5.75 which means that a $1,000 bet would pay $5,750

1-1 at full time