Man United captain set to appear in Greek court after arrest

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire is expected to appear before a prosecutor in a Greek court today after being arrested following a late-night incident on the party island of Mykonos.

Maguire, one of the most high-profile soccer players in England, was pictured being escorted into a police station in the Aegean island of Syros, which neighbours Mykonos, by plain-clothed officers yesterday.

The England international has been “fully cooperating” with Greek authorities, United said in a short statement, after the incident that led to his arrest in the early hours of yesterday. Greek State ERT TV said Maguire's brother and a friend were also arrested.

Local police said three British nationals face charges of verbally abusing and using physical violence against police, as well as attempted bribery, after officers were called to an incident in Mykonos involving two quarrelling groups of people. The three men allegedly abused and punched one of the policemen who was attempting to break up the quarrel, resisted arrest, and subsequently attacked officers outside the police station, police said, without naming Maguire.

A police statement said one of the three arrested men tried to offer police money to avoid being taken into custody.

Syros is the administrative centre of the Cyclades islands, where Mykonos is.

United's players are on their offseason break after losing to Sevilla in the Europa League semi-finals on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Maguire is the world's most expensive defender, having signed for United from Leicester last year in a deal worth £80 million (US$97 million). He became captain midway through his first season at Old Trafford.