Man Utd, Arsenal claim Europa League wins

PARIS, France (AFP) — Last season's runners-up Arsenal romped to an impressive 3-0 victory at Eintracht Frankfurt in their Europa League opener yesterday as Mason Greenwood spared Manchester United's blushes and Rangers got the better of Feyenoord.

On a night which featured five British clubs in action, Unai Emery's much-changed side enjoyed the best result of all with youngsters Joe Willock and Bukayo Saka scoring in Germany.

In between, Dominik Kohr was sent off for last season's beaten semi-finalists Frankfurt, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made sure of the win for Arsenal in the Group F clash.

“Everybody can be happy and continuing in this competition is important, so it was good to get a good win, especially away from home,” said Emery.

Their next game will be at home to Standard Liege, who beat Vitoria Guimaraes 2-0 on Thursday.

At Old Trafford, United had teenager Greenwood to thank as the 17-year-old's goal gave them a 1-0 win over Astana of Kazakhstan in Group L.

Greenwood became the youngest goalscorer for United in European competition with a composed finish 17 minutes from time.

Victory justified Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision to make nine changes from Saturday's Premier League win over Leicester City with a host of youngsters given their chance to impress.

“You could see some of our lads needed games but it's pleasing we got the three points,” Solskjaer said.

The group's other game saw AZ Alkmaar come from behind to draw 2-2 with Partizan Belgrade in Serbia despite playing more than an hour with 10 men.

Wolverhampton Wanderers were unable to make it three wins out of three for Premier League clubs as they slumped to a 1-0 home defeat against Braga at Molineux.

Ricardo Horta's second-half goal gave the Portuguese club all three points in Group K and it was a disappointing night for a Wolves team who are still without a win in the Premier League this season.

In the same group Slovan Bratislava were 4-2 winners at home to Besiktas, who welcome Wolves to Istanbul in a fortnight.