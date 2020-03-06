Manchester High fall by wayside in defence of Headley Cup title

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — The ISSA/Grace Headley Cup Under-19 schoolboy cricket competition will have a new champion for the 2020 season.

Defending champions Manchester High fell by the wayside in the second round of the competition earlier this week, despite a commanding victory in their final game of the round.

After dismissing BB Coke High for 60 at Manchester High, the home team romped to 66 without loss, to win by 10 wickets.

However, a two-wicket defeat to Clarendon College two weeks ago meant Manchester High had to hope that the Chapelton-based school would somehow slip up in their final game against St James High at that school.

Clarendon College put paid to those slim hopes by first dismissing St James High for just 24, before cruising to a 10-wicket win at 25 without loss.

Clarendon College are now into the semi-final round alongside Tacky High, Charlemont High and many-time champions St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS), who were victors by 343 runs over May Day High on Wednesday. Lennox Simpson led the way for STETHS with a polished century (125).

At Charlemont: Charlemont High 164 all out; Aabuthnott Gallimore High 82 all out. Charlemont won by 82 runs. For Charlemont, Deandre Lewis top-scored with 62 while Leon Porter made 33. Left-arm orthodox spinner Demoy Reid took 7 for 44 for Aabuthnott Gallimore.

At Ultimate Sports Club: Tacky High 125 all out; Marcus Garvey Technical High 44 all out. Tacky High won by 81 runs. For Tacky High opener Zendi Lewis made 54 not out. Left-arm orthodox spinner Deshaun Hylton was the leading bowler for Marcus Garvey, taking five for 30. Lewis then took 7 for 14 with his off breaks to dismantle the Marcus Garvey batting.

At Manchester High: BB Coke High 60 all out; Manchester High 66 without loss. Manchester High won by 10 wickets. Left –arm orthodox spinner Jaheem Bartley took four for 11 and off-spinner Kevon Anniford 4-18 for the eventual victors. Opener Oniel Roberts then stroked an unbeaten 52 to complete victory.

At Santa Cruz: STETHS 412 all out; May Day High 69 all out. STETHS won by 343 runs. Lennox Simpson top-scored for STETHS with 125 off 167 balls. He hit 10 fours and three sixes. Odel Samuels supported with an unbeaten 59, Joseph Simpson made 52 and Odane Thompson 48. Off spinner Raheem Blake took four for 112 for May Day High.

May Day High batted stubbornly for 59 overs and three balls before being dismissed in late afternoon Wednesday. Samuels bowling off-spin took three for 10 to lead the bowling for STETHS supported by right-arm leg spinner Javid Simpson 2-33 and pacers Andre Blake (2-16) and Odane Thompson (2-14).

At St James High: St James High 24 all out; Clarendon College 25 without loss. Clarendon Colege won by 10 wickets. Fast bowlers Nathan Robinson ( four wickets for four runs ), Stanley Williamson (two wickets for one run) and left-arm spinner Chevonnie Grant (four for 13) did the damage for Clarendon College. Shakiel Weir then made 17 not out as Clarendon College completed victory and claimed their place in the semi-final round.