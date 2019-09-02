Manchester overpower St Mary to win Kingston Wharves U15 cricket competition

Manchester overpowered St Mary to win the 30th staging of the Kingston Wharves Limited Under-15 c ricket c ompetition by eight wickets on Thursday, at Jamaica Defence Force cricket field in Kingston.

Both teams reported early to the venue for the final and completed their warm-up well ahead of the 10:30 am scheduled start time.

St Mary won the toss and batted and were rocked back early in the innings, losing the first wicket for seven runs and were four down for just 24 runs. There was a slight recovery in a 31-run partnership for the fifth wicket to take the score to 55.

That did not hold though, as the next five wickets went for just 21 runs while three wickets were lost with the score on 72. St Mary were all out for 76 in 21.4 of the 40-over competition.

Only two batsmen made any impression on the bowlers — Akeen Lewis with 15, and captain Aan Ennis, with 10, got into double figures. The bulk of the wickets went to Rasheed Harriott (3-15-5), Rhevon Morgan (3-15-5), and Demario Hall (2-3-1.4).

Coach Sheldon Pryce was not keen on the low total but was not worried because his team had defended the team's lowest score of 70 against St Elizabeth during the preliminary round. They were, however, not able to do that in the final against Manchester. He had high praises for his team, which reached their first-ever final in the competition.

Manchester started disastrously after losing the first wicket for two runs in the first over and the next wicket in the third over, with only five runs on the board.

Captain Brian Barnes then joined Nathaniel Osullivan in a 72-run partnership for an easy win over St Mary, with Barnes, 36, top scoring and Osullivan making 29 valuable runs.

The two wickets to fall went to St Mary captain Aan Ennis, who bowled 5.5 overs, including one maiden for 30 runs. Manchester ended the match on 77 for 2 in 15.5 overs.

Manchester's coach Barry Barnes was pleased to be taking home the Kingston Wharves Limited Under-15 Cricket Competition trophy for another time. According to Barnes, “it's a good look for the parish of Manchester cricket. I must say hats off to Kingston Wharves who give youngsters the opportunity. If you look at Jamaica cricket now it's falling down, and with Kingston Wharves' input with these youngsters, I think it's a good look for the cricketing fraternity in Jamaica.”

Regarding his team's performance, he said: “I am really proud of them. I think they did their best.”

Some special awards were made following the final, including Kevaundre Virgo for scoring the only century in the competition this year; Rhevon Morgan, man of the final, for his 3-15 including one maiden; Brian Barnes, MVP for Manchester; and Jordan Pinnock, MVP for St Mary.

Kingston Wharves' CEO Grantley Stephenson, said: “We are extremely proud because we can see the improvement. We can see how many youngsters are coming up through the ranks and going on to represent Jamaica and indeed the Caribbean, so we are very happy. But today, I am even more than happy because Manchester has won, and that is where I was born and grew up. So, I want to make it clear the match wasn't fixed — it's just the better team won.”

He had high praises for St Mary for making their first final, as well as those players who did exceptionally well such as Kevaudre Virgo of Melbourne for getting the only century, and the bowlers who outshone the batsmen by taking 11 five-wicket hauls, as well as Jevauney Shim, also of Melbourne, who posted a hat-trick.

Stephenson also indicated that the company will be around for many more years to continue its sponsorship of the Under-15 cricket competition.

Jamaica Cricket Association President Billy Heaven congratulated several stakeholders when he said: “Kingston Wharves must be commended for being with us through thick and thin for 30 years now — that's a long time. What we have noticed though is that the competition gets better and better each year. This year we have seen some good matches, some good performances, and today was no exception. It was a good final. Congratulations, Manchester. They have been doing well and they have won several titles this year, but not to put St Mary aside because they have also won several titles this year. The two parishes are among the better-performing ones right now in the country, including clubs. It's good for us, it's good for cricket. It's age group cricket and that's where my emphasis is right now.”