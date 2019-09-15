Manchester, Seaforth extend winning streak to three games

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Manchester High and Seaforth High scored impressive wins to extend their winning starts to three games each after victories over Mile Gully High and Robert Lightbourne High, respectively, in the ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup football competition yesterday.

Rusea's High and William Knibb also scored impressive back-to-back wins as the upsets continued in Zone K with both favourites Charlemont High and Dinthill Technical suffering shock losses.

At Manchester High, Zandrian Barnes scored a double as the home team waltzed to an easy 5-0 win over Mile Gully High, who had won their first two games.

Livingston Walker scored his fourth goal of the season, while Timar Clarke and Wayne Atkinson also contributed to the tally.

Kimani Edwards scored a hat-trick for Seaforth High as they outscored Robert Lightbourne 5-4 in Zone O to stay in the lead after Paul Bogle High, who had also won their first two games, were held 1-1 by St Thomas Technical High.

Rusea's High continued their high-scoring ways with an 8-0 drubbing of Hopewell High, who opted to play their home game at the Rusea's grounds.

Tyrique Clarke and Kenroy Campbell scored hat-tricks and Jeremy Coke scored a brace for Rusea's, who had beaten Merlene Ottey High 7-1 on Wednesday.

Green Island rebounded from their loss to Frome on Wednesday to hammer Merlene Ottey 7-1 with doubles from Romario Atkinson and Jermaine Thorpe.

In Zone C, Christojay Daley got his second-straight hat-trick to lead William Knibb to a 4-0 win at Herbert Morrison to take over the lead with six points, as Cedric Titus High clipped Spot Valley High 1-0 with a goal from Kirk Brown.

The biggest upsets of the day came in Zone K, where McGrath High proved their win over Dinthill Technical a week ago was no fluke, clipping Ben Francis KO champions Charlemont High 1-0 at Charlemont.

McGrath, who have won their first two games for the first time ever, are now leading the zone after Dinthill Technical lost back-to-back games to start the season for the first time in decades, going down 1-2 to Enid Bennett High.

The big clash between Munro College and St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) in Zone D petered out to a 1-1 draw, while Lacovia earned their first win of the season thanks to a 3-0 win over Black River High.

Manning's School lost their perfect win record after being held goalless by Petersfield in Zone D, while Grange Hill won for the first time, edging Godfrey Stewart High 1-0.

Cornwall College took over the lead in Zone A after an exciting 3-2 win over rivals St James High at Cornwall College where each team ended with 10 players.

St James took an early lead through Tevin Fuller and led 1-0 at half-time but the home team rallied to score three times in eight minutes after St James High's Tiyani McIntosh was sent off for a second yellow card caution.

An own goal drew Cornwall College level in the 63rd minute, and Shaquan Reid gave them the lead in he 66th minute before Kamali Powell added a third, his second in successive games, in the 71st minute.

St James pulled one back deep into time added after Cornwall College's goalkeeper Peter Sinclair fouled an attacker and was sent off. Ewan Barton scored the resulting free kick to close the gap to one goal.