Manning's School pre-season football tourney sees growth

The third annual Alumni Weekend began yesterday at the Llandilo Sports Complex and will end on Sunday.

The Manning's DaCosta Cup football team in collaboration with The Manning's Alumni Football Players Group hosts this pre-season tournament in July each year in the form of an alumni weekend celebration.

The fund-raiser is held each year to provide equipment, bursaries and more for student athletes currently enrolled at the Manning's School. It also allows the Manning's DaCosta team to get in some valuable practice with a pre-season tournament.

There were two memorial games due to be played yesterday to honour two of the school's past footballers who passed away recently — Damian “Fada” Green and Dane “Little Fussy” Johnson.

The action kicks off today at 9:30 am and will see eight teams playing the first round as they vie for the prestigious Herbert George Neita Trophy won by Wolmer's Boys' last year.

The participating teams this year are Champions Cup winners Cornwall College, Jamaica College, Wolmer's Boys', Rusea's High, Herbert Morrison Technical, Godfrey Stewart, Frome Technical, and the hosts Manning's School.

Also on today is a netball rally for clubs and high schools and those games begin at 10:00 am. Day two ends with a retro party, which starts at 7:00 pm following the conclusion of the sporting events.

President of the Manning's Alumni Football Players Group Dirk Brown hopes that the event will grow each year so that sufficient funds can be pumped into the school's sports programmes.

“Last year we had four of the oldest schools on the island participating. This year we have increased the number of teams playing to eight. It shows growth and interest in our tournament as well as proves that our tournament is a valuable one if former Manning Cup and DaCosta Cup winners see it fit to participate,” said Brown.

Tewanca Lemon Grass Water, which has sponsored several events at the school since 2018, returns as sponsors again this year for the tournament.

— Dwayne Richards