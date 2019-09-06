Mariappa looking forward to blending with 'new' crop of players

CATHERINE HALL, St James — After his absence from the national team for about three years, veteran defender Adrian Mariappa is hoping he will be able to blend with an almost brand new Reggae Boyz team.

The 32 year-old, who plays for his boyhood club Watford in the English Premier League, will be one of the options for coach Theodore Whitmore when Jamaica take on Antigua and Barbuda at Montego Bay Sports Complex this evening, starting at 7:00 pm.

Mariappa says the only player in the current squad that survived the one he played in last time would be fellow veteran midfielder Je-Vaughn Watson.

“I was talking to Je-Vaughn about it earlier, since I made my debut (in 2012), it is me and him left, there has been a lot of changes, but it's part and parcel of football, but I am looking forward to it (as) we have a lot of really good young players here,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

After a good preseason, Mariappa says he is “fully fit and in good condition and looking forward to getting back out there”.

Being one of the elder statesmen in the Theodore Whitmore's-Boyz setup, Mariuappa says he hopes he can use his experience to help the team going forward.

“I hope to bring the on-field leadership and experience, that's how I have always played even when I was younger, so I will just try to bring what I can to the team and hope it will have a positive effect,” he said.

— Paul Reid