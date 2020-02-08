Marl Road, Seba end 2-2 in Sandals Div 1 football

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Marl Road came from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with Seba Football Club at UDC field in Wednesday's St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Division One first-round game.

Seba Football Club looked set to end their two-game losing skid to start the season but managed to pick up their first point in the game that also saw Marl Road Football Club earn their first point.

Norwood Strikers lead Zone Two with maximum six points, two more than King Gate Football Club and Sam Sharpe Teachers' College, while Flankers Football Club lead Zone One with maximum nine points, six more than Paradise Football Club, Discipline Football Club, and Catherine Hall Football Club, all on three points.

Delano Spence and Leonardo Malcolm scored in the third and 27th minutes on Wednesday to give the former champions the lead before Marl Road started their comeback.

Alwayne Simons halved the deficit for Marl Road in the 33rd minute before Oniel Parkinson drew them level in the 86th minute.