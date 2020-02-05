Marl Road, Seba hunt first win St James Division One

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Marl Road FC and Seba FC will be going after their first win today when they meet at UDC Field in a St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Division One game, set to start at 3:00 pm.

Marl Road FC will be playing their first game of the season, while Seba FC lost both games played so far.

Discipline FC won their first on Friday, blanking Catherine Hall FC 2-0 in their Zone One game at UDC Field with Jerome Watson scoring both goals, one in each half.

Watson scored the first goal in the 28th minute and completed his brace in the 47th as Discipline FC rebounded from their opening loss to Flankers FC.

It was the second loss for the former champions, however, and they have now conceded seven goals from three games and are tied on three points with two other teams, Discipline FC and Paradise FC.

Flankers FC lead with six points, same as Zone Two leaders Norwood Strikers who are trailed by King Gate FC and Sam Sharpe FC, both on three points each.

— Paul Reid