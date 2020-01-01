Marquesas favoured for Fan Appreciation Day Trophy

After two good second-place finishes Marquesas, the 2018 St Leger winner, is clearly fit enough and should lead home rivals in the $1-million Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited Fan Appreciation Day Trophy at Caymanas Park today.

Despite not winning a race since July 28, 2018 when he won the St Leger over 10 furlongs (2,000m) by 18 lengths, Marquesas seems to be rounding into good form at the right time.

Marquesas finished second by a length-and-a-quarter to Bruce Wayne over 6 1/2 furlongs (1,300m) on November 30, 2019, before following Princess Annie home over one mile (1,600m) on December 14. Those two runs confirmed his readiness for this engagement. With a milder pace anticipated, Marquesas can beat rivals with the minimum of fuss and Shane Ellis is the perfect partner.

The Fan Appreciation Day Trophy, an Overnight Allowance event going over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m), is the fifth event on the eight-race programme with a post time of 3:26 pm. First race is at 1 pm.

Marquesas is not a five-star banker as there are others in the race that could take him down here. The likes of Dysfunctional, Crimson and Hover Craft all can put in good work for top honours. That aside, all three horses finished behind Marquesas in that same race over a mile on December 16; it is a different scenario on this occasion as the distance has been increased which favours them.

Dysfunctional came home in fifth position in that race, but he is expected to get much closer this time around. Dysfunctional is, however, known to give of his best at odd times, and today may well be one such occasion.

An excuse can be given for Crimson, who is one of the improving horses on the watch list. Crimson had lost all of his chances after stumbling at the start of the race which caused his rider to lose his irons. He is more effective going two-turns and if all goes well for him, he can surely be on the premises at the very end of the race.

Hover Craft was the best finisher behind Marquesas, having arrived home in fourth place. Although facing Marquesas again, this is a moderate field, and given the extra real estate, Hover Craft can get there in the nick of time, as he is a tough and consistent individual who shows up when focused.

Of the others, maybe Royal Vibes can get into the mix of things. Royal Vibes was a fighting winner over Coralando going seven-and-a-half furlongs (1,500m) on November 27. That race was at the claiming level, and although stepping up to compete, Royal Vibes, based on back class, can hit the board, especially since the distance is to his liking.

Graydon, Dada's Nala, Harry's Train and Miss Formality are all going to be left behind in this one.

Also on tap are the $1-million McKay Security Limited Trophy among $250,000-$200,000 claimers going nine furlongs and 25 yards and the $680,000 2020 New Year's Day Trophy for Restricted Allowance runners going over 6 1/2 furlongs.

Unbreakable (Omar Walker) and Bigman Union (Dane Nelson) should fight to the finish in the McKay Security Limited Trophy, while Latapy (Nelson) should be an easy winner in the 2020 New Year's Day Trophy.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Jensuneera Steel/Super Amia/Kaka Baby

Race 2) Unbreakable/Bigman Union

Race 3) Evasive Action/Crucial Treasure/Tradition

Race 4) Adonis/K D Flyer/Talented Tony K

Race 5) Marquesas/Hover Craft/Dysfunctional

Race 6) Livi's Outrageous/Cleopatra's Child/Outrageous

Race 7) Versatile Vision/Glock/Attorney General

Race 8) Latapy/My Switcharoo/Enuffisenuff