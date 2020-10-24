Marquesas scores long-overdue win as Cardenas boots home triple

The 2018 Jamaica St Leger victory Marquesas visited the winners' enclosure for the first time since when he easily brushed aside rivals to win the top-rated Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event over eight-and-a-half furlongs (1700m) at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Ridden by Dick Cardenas for trainer Michael Marlowe, Marquesas won the three-year-olds and upward event comfortably by two-and-a-half lengths in a time of 1:45.0 minutes.

Last raced on January 1, the five-year-old Marquesas, who had missed nine months of racing from October 2018 through to July 2019 due to injury, raced in a prominent position from the start of the race, settling in fourth place leaving the six furlong (1,200m) pole.

Marquesas cruised down into third place navigating the half-mile (800m) turn before challenging long-time leader Roy Rogers (Raddesh Roman up). Cardenas kept his mount well-balanced on the outside and Marquesas powered home for the victory.

Roger Rogers was second and Uncle Frank (Phillip Parchment) came from far behind to get third place.

Marquesas was the second of three winners on the eight-race card for Cardenas. The Panamanian also won aboard Dontae for champion trainer Anthony Nunes in the fourth race, and Voytek for trainer Richard Azan in the eighth and final event.

Racing continues today with nine races, including The Viceroy Trophy over eight furlongs (1,600m) featuring top-rated Toona Ciliata, as well as Supreme Soul and Sentient among others.