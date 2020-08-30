Master of Hall to score first win in over a year in Overnight Allowance contest

Though the War Zone Sprint is listed as the lone trophy event, an Overnight Allowance call featuring the resurgent Master of Hall should share the spotlight on the 10-race programme at Caymanas Park today.

Master of Hall, who has been under orders from the decorated Wayne DaCosta since returning from a lengthy lay-off recently, is set to romp three-year-old and upwards event over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) and visit the winners' enclosure for the first time in over a year.

The penultimate race to be contested by 10 runners is scheduled to go to post at 4:45 pm, while first post is 12:00 noon.

Prior to his almost 10-month lay-off, Master of Hall was enjoying a sweet run of form, registering three wins, one second and a third-placed finish in his five outings last season.

His two visits to the track so far this season has virtually rekindled his competitive fire, with the seventh-placed finish over the five-straight course in his July 18 seasonal bow being a blowout for a more telling performance which came on August 6.

In the Independence Day showing over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500 metres), Master of Hall ridden by Raddesh Roman was up with the pace for most of the way and even pointed at the furlong pole, before eventually finishing third by a neck to Race Car and Sentient.

That run against way better opposition, coupled with the fact that the wily Dane Nelson has replaced Roman in the saddle, should indicate that Master of Hall will not be easily denied by his nine rivals here, though he would have preferred it a furlong or two longer.

Peking Cruz, Anaso, Uncle Frank, also conditioned by DaCosta, as well as Sebastian, are the likely contenders, who will be gunning to take down the favourite, if he slips up at any point in the race.

Richard Azan's Peking Cru z has been slowly rounding into his old form, but has not travelled this long in his last 10 starts, thereby giving the impression that 6 ½ furlongs might be just out of his reach, especially carrying joint topweight of 57.0kg (126lb) with the favourite. Nevertheless, Peking Cruz is talented and will make his presence felt throughout.

The George Edwards-conditioned Anaso shows up with some surprising efforts every now and again and with today's journey being right up his street a good effort should be on the card provided he gets enough support from female apprentice Tamicka Lawrence in the saddle.

Uncle Frank was fourth by four lengths in that August 6 contest over 7 ½ furlongs, so with this event being a furlong shorter his chances of toppling stable companion Master of Hall are slim, unless something unforeseen happens.

Rowan Mathie's Sebastian and the in-form Panamanian Dick Cardenas should enjoy this longer trip and is poised for another good effort, after closing rapidly for third in a 5 ½ furlongs contest on last.

The others – Cryptocurrency, Jamai Raja, El professor, Innovator and the other DaCosta trainee, Princess Annie – are all capable of holding their own, but will have to await easier assignments.

Meanwhile, the War Zone Sprint Trophy event for three-year-olds and upwards, fitted as race number four, will be a mouth-watering event between the eight starters over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100 metres).

DaCosta's Sir Alton and Loose Ball are among the front runners, along with Gary Crawford's duo of Speechless and Solid Approach, while Azan with the speedy Laban and the fleet-footed She's a Hit conditioned by Louis Richards, could also enter the reckoning.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Dallas/Fifty Cents/Princess Statistic/Indy Arazi

Race 2) Storm Born/Raw Liquid/Sergeant Reckless/Pakman

Race 3) Elitist/Princess Kyra/Ocean Wave/Salvation/Sweet Renisha

Race 4) Sir Alton/Laban/Loose Ball/Solid Approach

Race 5) Whatever/Rack Away/Cohete Del Exito/Acapella

Race 6) Suasion/Whoshotthesheriff/Money Monster/King Arthur

Race 7) Sir JhunJhun Wala/Armageddon/Capturemyship/Lord Ashton

Race 8) War Orphan/Battle Dancer/Powerman/Bukola

Race 9) Peking Cruz/Master of Hall/ Uncle Frank/Sebastian

Race 10) Reggae Gone Grammy/San Siro/Deep Blue Sea/Inspired Miracles