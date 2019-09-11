Photos: Match Day Two of Red Stripe Premier League Action
These patrons take time away from the RSPL contest between Dunbeholden and Waterhouse to grab a bite at Royal Lakes Complex in St Catherine on Sunday. (Photo: Collin Reid)
Dunbeholden fans take to the roof for a better vantage point of the RSPL contest against Waterhouse at Royal Lakes Complex in St Catherine Sunday. (Photo: Collin Reid)
Waterhouse's Kenroy Howell (left) and Kevin Reid of Dunbeholden in an aerial challenge for possession during their RSPL contest at Royal Lakes Complex in St Catherine on Sunday. (Photo: Collin Reid)
A section of the crowd that turned out at Wembley Centre of Excellence in Clarendon on Sunday. (Photo: Karl McLarty)
Getting a better view of the Vere United versus Portmore United contest at Wembley Centre of Excellence in Clarendon on Sunday. (Photo: Karl McLarty)
Jamaica's sprint legend Usain Bolt (left) and a friend enjoying the RSPL contest between Vere United and Portmore United at Wembley Centre of Excellence in Clarendon on Sunday. (Photo: Karl McLarty)
Fifa Referee Odette Hamilton checks on players of the Mount Pleasant and Humble Lion teams during their RSPL contest at Effortville Community Centre in Clarendon on Sunday. (Photo: Naphtali Junior)
Patrons anxiously try to get a cup of soup during the RSPL contest between Harbour View and Cavalier at the Harbour View mini stadium on Monday. Harbour View won 3-0. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)
Kemar Beckford of Mount Pleasant Football Academy celebrates his 71st minute equaliser against Humble Lion at Effortville Community Centre on Sunday. (Photo: Naphtali Junior)
A young Vere United fan enjoying her vuvuzela (Photo: Karl McLarty)
