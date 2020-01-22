Matthew Grant is top performer at Sandals Foundation Junior Golf Series

The fourth match in the Sandals Foundation Junior Golf Series was played on Sunday at Caymanas Golf Club in St Catherine, with Matthew Grant posting the best score of all the young golfers.

His five over par 77 included bogeys on hole seven, nine, 13, 16, and 17. He shot two over par 38 on the front nine and three over par 39 on the back nine.

Grant competed in the boys' 15 and under age group. Rocco Lopez, 79, and Aman Dhiman also scored 79 to be tied for second in the age-group category. Lopez was the best performer when the third match was played last November.

Grant has been a junior golfer for some time and has shown promise in his game. He won the junior section of the Alliance Buccaneer Memorial Golf Tournament, which was held in November 2018, and was awarded with the Vitoria Marley trophy for the best junior player in the tournament.

The next best performance on Sunday came from Michael Lowe, who shot six over par 78. His score included two birdies, four bogeys and two double bogeys. Kristian Chin, 79, who was just one stroke behind, grabbed second spot, while Tequan Goodwill, 83, was third. They competed in the boys' 18 and under category.

The top three in the boys' 13 and under category saw Ryan Lue getting 87, while Aaron Ghosh, 90, and Jerone Thomas, 96, were second and third, respectively.

The girls' 15 and under category went to Winni Lau, who posted 94, ahead of Kristen Chin with 116. Only two girls competed in that age group.

Mathea Issa, 89, Samantha Azan, 102, and Khatri Annoushka, 115, were the top three in the girls' 13 and under age group.

The beginner golfers competed as a combined group of girls and boys. They also play nine holes instead of 18, which the more experienced golfers play.

The top three in the co-ed semi-advanced group were Kemari Morris, 46, Victor Salazar, 52, and Cyrus Walker, 65.

The co-ed intermediate group saw Shasa Redflefsen, 45, topping the group. Jordan Demetrius, 53, and Savana Lue, 60, were second and third, respectively.

The final group, the co-ed beginners, had two competitors. They were Noah Spence, 56, and Anthony Hogarth, 64.

Over 35 golfers competed in the fourth match of Sandals Foundation Junior Golf Series on Sunday.

After four matches in the series, Michael Lowe, Ryan Lue and Shasa Redlefsen are joint leaders with 300 points each. Samantha Azan, 280, and Rocco Lopez, Aman Dhiman and Jordan Demetrius with 270 each are vying for top honours in the series.

The final match in the series will be played this Saturday at Constant Spring Golf Club in Kingston.

According to Coach Jason Lopez, the Sandals Foundation Junior Golf Series is very important to junior golf. It allows the golfers to compete on several golf courses across the island and experience different course conditions. It is part of the overall programme to improve the island's junior golfers, as well as to help the team prepare to take on the Caribbean and win its first junior championship. The next Caribbean Junior Amateur Golf championship is scheduled for later this year in the Dominican Republic. Jamaica placed second in 2018 and 2019.