Matthews opens Big Bash with first-ball duck
SYDNEY, Australia (CMC) — West Indies all-rounder Hayley Matthews made a wretched start to the Women's Big Bash League season when she was dismissed for a first-ball “duck” as her Hobart Hurricanes went down by eight wickets to Adelaide Strikers here yesterday.
Playing on the opening day of the campaign at Hurstville Oval, Hurricanes were dismissed for 84 off 16.3 overs and Strikers easily overhauled their paltry target with six overs remaining.
Sent in, Hurricanes got a top score of 28 from Naomi Stalenberg but South African Chloe Tryon, batting at number seven, was the only other batsman to show any enterprise with 20.
The Tasmanian franchise suffered a miserable start, losing New Zealander Rachel Priest to the first ball of the contest, bowled by fast bowler Megan Schutt (2-14) and Matthews to the very next delivery in identical fashion.
When the other new ball seamer, 17-year-old Darcie Brown (3-13), bowled Nicola Carey in the next over for one, Hurricanes were tottering on seven for three.
But Stalenberg struck four fours and a six in a 28-ball knock, inspiring a 37-run, third-wicket stand with Corinne Hall (15) to temporarily revive the innings before the final collapse ensued.
In reply, Strikers – without West Indies Test Captain Stafanie Taylor who is still undergoing quarantine – were powered by Laura Wolvaardt who carved out a handsome unbeaten 51 off 42 deliveries.
Seamer Belinda Vakarewa bowled Annie O'Neil for two with the sixth delivery of the run chase but Wolvaardt punched eight fours to dominate a 51-run stand with opener Dahlia McGrath (18) before adding a further 29 with Bridget Patterson (six not out) in an unbroken third-wicket stand.
Matthews went wicket-less from two overs of off-spinner which cost 11 runs.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy