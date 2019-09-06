Matthews out of Aussie series over disciplinary incident

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Marquee all-rounder Hayley Matthews will take no part in the ongoing series against Australia after being pulled from the West Indies Women's squad for disciplinary reasons.

A Cricket West Indies (CWI) media release yesterday failed to outline the 21-year-old's charge, but said she breached CWI's code of conduct in an “incident that took place on Wednesday”.

“The matter has been referred to the CWI Disciplinary Tribunal,” the CWI release stated. “CWI will make no further comment at this time.”

Matthews, also the side's vice-captain, is one of the leading batters in the world and was expected to play a key role against the powerful Australians in both the One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 (T20) series.

The series is a crucial one for the Windies, as they currently languish in seventh on 11 points in the ICC Women's Championship, which serves as a qualifier for the 2021 World Cup. Only the top four gain automatic qualification.

The right-handed opener has so far notched a hundred and four half-centuries in 42 matches in both formats, and is ranked 29th in ODIs and 12th in T20s.

Matthews' steady off-spin has earned her 42 ODI scalps and 39 wickets in 20s, and she is currently ranked fifth in the ICC all-rounders charts.

The Barbadian has been replaced by Sheneta Grimmond for the three-match ODI series against the Aussies, which bowled off here yesterday.