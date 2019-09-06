Matthews out of Aussie series over disciplinary incident
ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Marquee all-rounder Hayley Matthews will take no part in the ongoing series against Australia after being pulled from the West Indies Women's squad for disciplinary reasons.
A Cricket West Indies (CWI) media release yesterday failed to outline the 21-year-old's charge, but said she breached CWI's code of conduct in an “incident that took place on Wednesday”.
“The matter has been referred to the CWI Disciplinary Tribunal,” the CWI release stated. “CWI will make no further comment at this time.”
Matthews, also the side's vice-captain, is one of the leading batters in the world and was expected to play a key role against the powerful Australians in both the One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 (T20) series.
The series is a crucial one for the Windies, as they currently languish in seventh on 11 points in the ICC Women's Championship, which serves as a qualifier for the 2021 World Cup. Only the top four gain automatic qualification.
The right-handed opener has so far notched a hundred and four half-centuries in 42 matches in both formats, and is ranked 29th in ODIs and 12th in T20s.
Matthews' steady off-spin has earned her 42 ODI scalps and 39 wickets in 20s, and she is currently ranked fifth in the ICC all-rounders charts.
The Barbadian has been replaced by Sheneta Grimmond for the three-match ODI series against the Aussies, which bowled off here yesterday.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy