Max Straw clings to hope as UWI stare down barrel of relegation

Though relegation from the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) seems inevitable, Max Straw, technical director of University of the West Indies (UWI) FC, believes his team has what it takes to turn around their fortunes whenever the 2019-2020 season resumes.

The RSPL, which is currently in its latter stages with approximately four games remaining in regular season, has been temporarily suspended due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Members of the Premier League Clubs Association (PLCA) and the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) are expected to meet sometime this week to determine if and when the league will restart and whether or not it will be behind closed doors, as the Government made a request to refrain from having public gatherings.

Straw, who was recently hired by the university side in an attempt to prevent relegation, has so far failed to turn the tide, as they remain in 11th position on 18 points after securing only two wins from 29 games.

As such, the UWI are now faced with the unenviable task of winning all four remaining games, while hoping that 10th-place Molynes United, on 29 points, lose all their remaining fixtures.

Despite losing their last fixture 1-3 to champions Portmore United prior to the official announcement that COVID-19 had reached Jamaica, Straw believes there is still hope for his team to continue their run in the nation's top flight league since earning promotion in the 2015-2016 season.

“As long as we have life and we have breath we have to learn how to fight. Football is not a game that you can give up, because the moment you give up, you're basically done.

“So we still have to keep going. This is not just about now; we have to make sure we organise ourselves and come back again if we get relegated,” Straw said in a recent interview.

“If anyone remembers, Portmore United was relegated and they came right up back up and win the league, so it is not the end of the world. We made mistakes earlier in the season and we are now paying for that,” he added.

Even though this is the UWI's first time in the drop zone in five seasons, Straw stressed the importance of restructuring and strengthening their programme to return even better, should they fail to survive relegation.

This is based on the fact that players tend to transfer from a respective club in a cluster before and after demotion.

“Well, basically what we are trying to do is keep our student players active, keep them exposed to this level here so that come next year, if anything happens [relegation], then we can depend on the larger core of students to get us back here in the next season,” Straw noted.

Looking back, UWI had much to take from their run in the RSPL, as they finished fifth on 49 points in 2015-16 and went on to top the league on 63 points the following 2016-17 season.

In the 2017-18 season, they placed seventh on 48 points and made the play-off by placing sixth on 47 points last season.

When asked where he thought the club went wrong, resulting in such a dismal showing on this occasion, Straw was reluctant to get into details.

“Well, I really cannot say because I was not here at the beginning, but from what I have heard, clearly it was based on a lack of planning. Like I said, there are certain mistakes that were made, but that is how it is. When you trying, you're going to make mistakes,” he noted.

When the league resumes, the four regular season games will be followed by play-offs involving the top six teams, leading into the semi-finals and final.

Waterhouse currently occupy pole position on 54 points, ahead of Mount Pleasant FA (53 points) and Portmore United on 46 points. Humble Lion (46 points), Tivoli Gardens (43 points) and Dunbeholden FC (43 points) complete the top six.