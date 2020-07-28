Mbappe out 'three weeks' and doubtful for Atalanta tie
Pa ris, France (AFP) — Kylian Mbappe will be sidelined for “around three weeks” after spraining his ankle in the French Cup final, likely ruling him out of Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta on August 12.
The France forward limped off in the first half of Friday's 1-0 win over Saint-Etienne after a dreadful tackle that resulted in a red card for opposing Captain Loic Perrin.
PSG said yesterday medical imaging had confirmed the initial test results of a sprained right ankle, with Mbappe also sustaining ligament damage.
The club indicated the expected timeline for his return was “around three weeks”, meaning he will miss Friday's French League Cup final against Lyon.
The diagnosis also leaves Mbappe a huge doubt for PSG's resumption of their Champions League campaign, although the 21-year-old could be fit to return for the semi-finals if Thomas Tuchel's side advance.
The latter stages of European club football's flagship competition will be played in a unique straight knockout tournament in Lisbon due to the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
PSG against Atalanta will be the first quarter-final of the 'Final Eight' mini tournament at the Estadio da Luz, with the semi-finals programmed for August 18-19 and the final to be held August 23.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy