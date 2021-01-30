McGregor Gully kickstarts US$500,000 fund-raiser with football competition

The McGregor Gardens Youths With Vision Youth Club will start the journey of raising US$500,000 (about J$70 million) for the broad enhancement of their community Centre with a Five-A-Side football competition called the Sayoung's Inspirational Cup on January 31.

Owen Young, founding member and vice-president of the youth club, said the big picture is to get the youths engaged, empowered and save lives.

McGregor Gardens — popularly known as McGregor Gully — is a tough inner-city community off Mountain View Avenue in east Kingston.

Although there is no reported murder in McGregor Gardens in recent time, the surrounding areas of Mountain View, Jacques Road, Back Bush, Goodrich Lane, Burger Gully and Nannyville have seen rise in criminal gang-related deaths.

With this football competition, Young and his team believe they can make a difference as they intend to spread the peace and unity with their neighbours.

“Starting this month end we will be having a football competition, but it is really to empower and enlighten the youths and any proceeds from it we will try and provide some tablets and Internet,” Young told the Jamaica Observer.

“We are seeking assistance in transforming this space [Community Centre] into a state-of-the-art facility, not just social and sporting facility, but learning as well,” he pointed out.

He continued: “We have a youth club right here and a cyber lab which we use for different stuff like health fairs should in case someone needs assistance.

“There is also reading and writing and I am a justice of the peace also, so we want a nice office space so persons can feel safe and it is more conducive to whatever assistance we bring forth. From time to time we do small competitions like football and netball, and as you can see, we don't have any seating facilities and stands are very important,” Young pointed out.

The small community centre with the famous McGregor Gully bordering the back is also in need of proper lighting and water. The community itself needs help with a proper garbage disposal as the gully is being utilised for that purpose.

But that didn't stop the youngsters who were engaged in a game of football — all bare-footed and skilfully playing on the jagged asphalt.

That game was being played under the watchful eyes of Donald Vassell, who has been coaching and mentoring the youngsters.

“The youths of McGregor Gully and its surroundings are in need of a safe space, a space to play, a space to learn, a space to grow,” said Vassell.

“But we need your help. To achieve such an initiative, a substantial amount of money and investments are needed. We would very much appreciate your donation to our noble cause no matter how small it may be to make this project become a reality,” he added.

The interview was interrupted by the use of a popular Jamaican swear word by one of the players, which Vassell responded to quickly and decisively. “Hey, hey!” followed by a stern look. “Sorry, sir,” was the quick apology from the offending youngster..

Meanwhile, Vassell has pointed out that there is a funding platform established called RealHelpingHand which is similar to GoFundMe where people can contribute to the process.

The winner of the football competition this Saturday will receive $50,000.