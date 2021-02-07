McLeod returns from wilderness to run 60m hurdles at old stomping ground

Omar McLeod, Jamaica's former Olympic Games and World Athletics outdoor and indoor champion, will run his first hurdles race in almost two years when he lines up in the men's 60m hurdles at the third staging of the American Track League meet at the Randal Tyson track at the University of Arkansas, today.

McLeod will be familiar with the track as he attended the University of Arkansas where he won four National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) titles, including two indoor and one outdoor hurdles title, but will be going over the hurdles for the first time since the final of the World Championships in Doha, Qatar, in 2019.

He will be one of eight Jamaicans who will be taking part in the meet that will see rematches between Christania Williams and Nigeria's Blessing Okgabare in the women's 60m, and Christopher Taylor and American Fred Kerley in the men's 400m.

Rushelle Burton and Britany Anderson will take part in the women's 60m hurdles; Andre Ewers will go up in the men's 60m dash; Damar Forbes will start his comeback from injuries in the men's long jump and Shiann Salmon will race in the women's 400m.

McLeod had competed in the men's 60m dash in the first staging of the series two weeks ago and made it to the final, but will return to his pet event today over the hurdles where American Michael Dickson, who has run 7.54 seconds already this season, comes in with the fastest time in the meet.

Burton and Anderson — who won silver medals for Jamaica at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland, in 2016, and Tampere, Finland in 2018, respectively — will take on a strong field that will include world number two-ranked Tonea Marshall of the US and number three-ranked Tiffany Porter of the United Kingdom.

Anderson has a season's best 8.06 seconds, while Burton will be racing for the first time this season.

Taylor had looked in good form in his first race indoor when he ran the 400m two weeks ago, clocking 45.73 seconds, fifth best in the world so far and no doubt he will be seeking to beat that time as well as Kerley today.

Trinidad and Tobago's Deon Lendore and Colombia's Alejandro Perlaza will run in the same section as Taylor and Kerley, while Americans Will London and Michael Cherry will be in the first section.

Two weeks ago, Williams was just edged by Okagbare and will seek to atone for that loss today, but they will also be aware of the likes of American Hannah Cunliffe, Jenna Prandini and Marybeth Price.

Ewers got to the final in the men's 60m two weeks ago and will be hoping he can get back there and beat his season's best 6.67 seconds.

Forbes, the many-time Jamaican outdoor champion who has flown the flag at all major championships over the past decade, is coming back from injuries that slowed him over the past three seasons.

Today, his biggest competition could come from American Marquis Dendy and Laquan Nairn of The Bahamas.

Salmon will be seeking redemption after she was disqualified in the 300m two weeks ago, but will be in tough competition with American Shamir Little who, like her, is an intermediate hurdler; Kendall Baisden, Sparkle McKnight of Trinidad and Tobago and American Shakima Wimbley.