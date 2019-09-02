McLeod, Ricketts score wins at ISTAF Berlin World Challenge meet

Defending International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Champion Omar McLeod and IAAF Diamond League champion Shanieka Ricketts wrapped up their preparations for the IAAF World Championships in Doha later this month with impressive wins at the prestigious ISTAF Berlin World Challenge meeting in Germany yesterday.

McLeod, who ran a season's best 13.07 seconds (0.8m/s) in the 110m hurdles, hinted that he would not be attending the pre-championships camp in order to spend more time with his new coach in preparation.

Tyquendo Tracey was third in the men's 100m, while shot-putter Danniel Thomas-Dodd, Kimberly Williams in the triple jump, intermediate hurdlers Jaheel Hydel and Romel Lewis, as well as sprint hurdlers Orlando Bennett and Ronald Levy all finished down the order in their events.

McLeod, who was delighted with his race and was dancing and celebrating afterwards, got off to a fast start and was never challenged, as he improved on his previous season's best of 13.12 seconds set earlier in the season, while France's Pascal Martinot-Lagarde finished second in 13.25 seconds and Barbados' Shane Brathwaite third in 13.36 seconds.

Bennett, who was coming off a win last week, finished eighth in 13.5 seconds, while Levy, who slowed up noticeably after the last hurdle, was ninth in 14.24 seconds.

“I just got out and took control. Everything was good — the start, the finish and every hurdle. You could say it was a perfect race; everything was coming together perfectly. I ran so smooth, tight over the hurdles,” beamed McLeod after.

It was his final race before the World Championships and he also said he will not be competing in the event at the IAAF Diamond League final in Brussels on Friday, despite being ranked number four in the Diamond series.

“This was like a final rehearsal for Doha. I would have liked to run in Brussels, but they were not willing to pay for me. But the focus is of course on the World Championships and not on the Diamond League final.”

McLeod said he would return to his training base in Bochum, Germany, after the meet. “There I will train until we leave for Doha. I will miss the Jamaican training camp in Qatar, but with our technical event, we really need our coach.”

Ricketts won with a 14.63m (-1.8m/s) coming in the first round, beating Portugal's Patricia Mamona with 14.18m (-0.7m/s) and Lithuania's Dovile Kilty with 14.15m (1.0m/s), as Williams finished fifth with 13.96m (-1.2m/s), fouling her last two attempts.

“I feel great,” Ricketts said. “My best jump was 14.63m — that shows that I have a lot of consistency. This was my final rehearsal for Doha. Achieving such a result after the Diamond League final a few days ago is great, incredible.”

She said fatigue might have played a part in her not getting a longer distance. “I was hoping to jump further, but we had negative breeze and I was tired from the Diamond League final. I really like it here; the crowd was electric and gave us a lot of support.”

Tracey clocked 10.06 seconds (1.4m/s) finishing behind Canada's Andre deGrasse who ran a season's best 9.97 seconds while South Africa's Akani Simbine was second in 9.99 seconds.

Both Hyde, who was fourth with 49.67 seconds, and Lewis, who was fifth with 50.30 seconds, missed the IAAF World Championships qualifying mark of 49.30 seconds in the 400m hurdles.

Luke Campbell of Germany won with 49.41 seconds, ahead of Finland's Oskari Moro who had a season's best 49.47 seconds, while another German, Joshua Abuaku was third with 49.64 seconds.

Thomas-Dodd was also fourth in the women's shot put with a best mark of 18.02m, as Canada's Brittany Crew won with a new national record of 19.28m, fifth-best in the world, beating the 19.07m she had set while placing second to the Jamaican at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru in July.

Germany's Christina Schwanitz was second with 18.62m, while American Jessica Ramsey was third with 18.55m.