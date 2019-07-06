Mechanical Strikers cop Dragon Stout Domino title
Mechanical Strikers were crowned Dragon Stout Domino Champions after coming from behind to beat Dynasty 61-60 in a thrilling showdown in the grand finale held at Red Stripe on Sunday.
The grand finale saw the top four teams from the Kingston, Portland, Portmore, and western leagues battling to see who would walk away with the cash prize and the championship trophy and Mechanical Strikers proved their worth.
It was a well-deserved win for Mechanical Strikers as they were placed second in the Kingston League but came up and stamped their class at the expense of Dynasty, winners of the Western League.
It was a close battle from start to the finish, as neither team wanted to give anything away on the biggest stage of domino competition. As the final progressed, one would have expected that one of the teams would have dominated, but that wasn't to be, as both teams continued to exchange blows. However, it was Mechanical Strikers who edged away for the win.
Team captain Dwight McKoy commented on his team's win and the development of the sport. “It feels great to be the champions. It was a lot of hard work, but we did what we set out to do, which was to win. It was a fast format that we weren't accustomed to, but we adapted well. It is good to know that corporate Jamaica is looking to grow the sport.”
He also stressed that the game of domino is more than playing at a barbeque, bar or a wake for fun, highlighting that it is a global sport that needs the continued support from corporate entities, such as Dragon Stout, for it to grow.
Brand manager for Stouts and Malta at Red Stripe, Nathan Nelms, expressed his elation for the success of the tournament.
“The game of domino is a huge aspect of Jamaican culture and Dragon is proud to be a part of an initiative that aids in the development of the sport. This tournament has allowed domino lovers to be a part of something big, something that acknowledges and highlights the thought that goes behind each move, and awards players for their smart thinking. It has been a success, and we look forward to not only executing this same tournament again, but also creating new leagues that promote the game,” said Nelms.
