Mehidy aims for history as Bangladesh pressure West Indies in Test

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh (AFP) — Mehidy Hasan looked for a place in history as Bangladesh set the West Indies a formidable target of 395 to win the first Test yesterday.

Mehidy took the three wickets to fall as West Indies set about the challenge, reaching 110-3 at the close of the fourth day in Chittagong.

After his 103 in Bangladesh's first innings total of 430 and 4-58 when they bowled out the West Indies for 259, Mehidy needs only three more wickets to become just the fourth all-rounder to get a hundred with the bat and take 10 wickets in the same Test.

Only England great Ian Botham, former Pakistan Captain Imran Khan and his star Bangladesh teammate Shakib Al Hasan have managed it so far.

Mehidy had been left out of Bangladesh's last three Tests after a run of poor form but has overshadowed Shakib in the campaign to put pressure on the West Indies.

After captain Mominul Haque completed his hundred and declared Bangladesh's innings on 223-8, West Indies reached 110-3 at the close of the fourth day, still needing 285 for an unlikely win.

Kyle Mayers (37) and Nkrumah Bonner (15) were at the crease. Mehidy's spin claimed Kraigg Brathwaite (20), John Campbell (23) and Shayne Moseley (12) to finish the day with 3-52.

Mominul's 115 of 182 balls and Liton Das's 69 put Bangladesh in control. The pair put on 133 for the sixth wicket after the home side lost Mushfiqur Rahim (18) early in the morning to Rakheem Cornwall's bowling.

Mominul and Liton frustrated the West Indies with their fluent century partnership, which ended when Liton attempted a reverse sweep and was caught by Kyle Mayers off Jomel Warrican.

Mominul brought up his hundred off 173 balls but as he sought to accelerate the scoring he was caught by Kemar Roach at deep midwicket to give Shannon Gabriel his second wicket.

Bangladesh Coach Russell Domingo showered praises on Mominul.

“He has been fantastic. He has back-to-back hundreds. In the last Test in February last year, he got a hundred against Zimbabwe in Dhaka,” he said.

“He has backed it up with another good hundred today. He has set the game really well for us, so we are very pleased with the way he is playing at the moment.”

Warrican dismissed Taijul Islam (four) and Mehidy Hasan (seven) before Bangladesh declared.

Warrican (3-57) and Cornwall (3-87) were the most effective West Indies bowlers.

Cornwall refused to give up hope yet.

“We have two set guys at the crease. They just have to start over tomorrow,” he said.

“The first hour is going to be crucial, and we can take it from there. Once we get past the first hour, we take it session by session, and see how far we can go.”

Scoreboard

Bangladesh first innings 430 (Mehidy 103, Shakib 68,

Shadman 59; Jomel Warrican 4-133)

West Indies first innings 259 (Kraigg Brathwaite 76,

Jermaine Blackwood 68; Mehidy Hasan 4-58)

Bangladesh second innings (overnight 47-3)

Shadman Islam c Da Silva b Gabriel 5

Tamim Iqbal lbw b Cornwall 0

Najmul Hossain c Blackwood b Cornwall 0

Mominul Haque c Roach b Gabriel 115

Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Cornwall 18

Liton Das c Mayers b Warrican 69

Mehidy Hasan b Warrican 7

Taijul Islam b Warrican 3

Nayeem Hasan not out 1

Extras (w1, nb4) 5

Total (dec, eight wickets; 67.5 overs) 223

Did not bat: Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman

Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Tamim), 2-1 (Najmul), 3-33

(Shadman), 4-73 (Mushfiqur) 5-206 (Liton Das), 6-214

(Mominul), 7-222 (Taijul), 8-223 (Mehidy)

Bowling: Roach 7-1-17-0 (w1, nb1), Cornwall 27-2-

81-3, Gabriel 12-0-37-3, Warrican 17.5-0-57-3 (nb2),

Bonner 2-0-13-0 (nb1), Brathwaite 1-0-7-0, Mayers

1-0-11-0

West Indies second innings

Kraigg Brathwaite c sub b Mehidy 20

John Campbell lbw b Mehidy 23

Shayne Moseley lbw b Mehidy 12

Nkrumah Bonner not out 15

Kyle Mayers not out 37

Extras (b1, lb 2) 3

Total (three wickets; 40 overs) 110

To bat: Jermaine Blackwood, Joshua Da Silva,

Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel,

Jomel Warrican

Fall of wickets: 1-39 (Campbell), 2-48 (Brathwaite),

3-59 (Moseley)

Bowling: Mustafizur 4-1-14-0, Taijul 13-8-12-0,

Mehidy 16-2-52-3, Nayeem 7-1-29-0

Toss: Bangladesh

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Sharfuddoula

Saikat (BAN)

TV umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)

Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid Rahul (BAN)