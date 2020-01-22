Melbourne Mind Game go top of Zone 2 in Sandals Major League
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Melbourne Mind Game surged to the top of the points table in Zone Two of the St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Major League, after blanking Bogue FC 3-0 at UDC field on Monday.
The two-time finalists improved to four points after they had drawn their opening game a week ago, and moved past Heights FC for the top spot.
Heights FC, who won their opening game, will face Violet Kickers Thursday.
In the other game played on Monday, at Somerton Community Centre in south St James, Somerton FC and Fire House FC played out a 0-0 draw, the second-straight for the promoted Fire House FC.
At UDC field, Melbourne Mind Game scored all three of their goals in the first half through Junior Morgan in the 11th minute, Ryan Cameron in the 15th minute, and Trevon Allen in the 29th minute.
— Paul Reid
