Menzies eyes improvement for next month's Olympic Qualifiers

With their campaign at the 18th Pan American Games now drawing to an end, Jamaica's Senior Reggae Girlz Head Coach Hue Menzies has already shifted focus to the upcoming Concacaf Women's Olympic Caribbean Qualifiers scheduled to begin next month.

The qualifiers set to run from September 30 to October 8, will see Menzies and his Reggae Girlz team back on home soil for the first time since their historic appearance at the Fifa Women's World Cup in France.

And by the looks of it, should have little problems taking care of business, as they host Group B, which also features Cuba, Saint Lucia, Barbados and United States Virgin Islands.

Group A, the lone six-team group, comprises Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Dominican Republic, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda and Aruba, while Haiti, Puerto Rico, Suriname, Dominica and Grenada will contest Group C.

Despite three disappointing results so far by his fairly youthful squad at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Menzies continues to take each performance in stride, pointing out that his objective is to build a competitive pool for upcoming tournaments.

As such, he stressed the significance of this experience for his young squad at the Games, as he could again be without some of his more established players for the Caribbean phase of Olympic qualifying, where only the three group winners will advance to the final round.

The Jamaicans suffered 0-2 score lines to Mexico and Colombia, before closing Group A play with a 1-3 loss to group winners Paraguay.

By virtue of those results, the Reggae Girlz ended at the foot of the four-team standing and will now be hoping to salvage some pride from their seventh-place play-off against the host nation tomorrow.

“We come here [Peru] to not only get experience, but we are here to build a programme, not just a team. So we knew what we had to do, we don't have our top players here because of the Fifa situation, but we came in this tournament to medal, obviously that won't happen, but I thought the effort was good and going forward, we just have to execute.

“As a programme we want to make sure we keep adding players to the competitive pool that we are trying to create; you know we have qualifiers coming up and we feel like we found players here in this group that can be in the next group for when we start qualifying,” Menzies told the Jamaica Observer on Saturday.

“We are looking forward to going back home to play in front of the home crowd, that is always a plus for us to add life to women's football in Jamaica because it is starving and we really need to build on our World Cup qualification and appearance,” he added.

Though tomorrow's game against Peru is one of academic interest only, Menzies believes it will also play a key part in their build-up to the qualifiers and a victory could only serve as added motivation.

“Every time you step on the field you're going to gain experience and that is a positive, whether it is good or bad, it is still experience. So with a young group like this, you want to see how they can grow through this whole process and it's not just the game but the whole environment because you want to see how they can grind through things because at the end of the day that's part of it,” he noted.

While reflecting on their performances in the South American nation, Menzies acknowledged that there is still some fixing to be done on their possession game, as well as defensively and mentally.

“We got a goal today (Saturday against Paraguay) so that is a positive, but we feel like we didn't maintain and sustain that focus and aggression that we need and that happens with young players. You want them to be focused for the entire game and not just parts of the game, so that's another thing we have to work on going forward,” Menzies reasoned.

“So we will go back to the drawing board and try to fix these things; we had some good training sessions where we started connecting better and we saw some improvements and that's what we need to keep doing and hopefully the next game we can show some of those things that we have been working on,” he ended.