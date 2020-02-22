Mico, Exed, CMU win in Intercol rugby league Championship

The eagerly anticipated fourth-round clash between table leaders Excelsior Community College Eagles and The University of the West Indies Pelicans last Saturday at the Mona Bowl saw the former come away with a commanding 44-22 win.

By the halfway mark, Exed were up 28-6 and the match outcome already sealed. The UWI Pelicans did well to fight back in the second half with a few tries, but their leaky defence was their undoing.

Top scorer for the Eagles was full back Javian Bryan with 10 points from five goals. Owen Linton and Daniel Graham, had two tries each, while Shaquiel Pollack, Chawn Henry, Rajiv Haughton, and Sheldon Kelly each scored a try. Halfback Adrian Brown rounded off their points with a goal.

The UWI Pelicans' Michael Pearson led his team with 10 points from three goals and a try. Teammates Orlando Auboine, Romario Bartley, and Shane Miller each added a try.

Exed now move to maximum 12 points from four games while the UWI Pelicans remain on nine points from three wins and one defeat.

Mico too strong for UTech

Mico Croc's hope of a semi-final berth was renewed after a hard-fought 20-6 victory over the UTech Knights. Mico jumped to a 14-4 half-time lead after slick passing and finishing saw them dominate the first half. In the second half both teams were frustrated by poor ball handling in the dusty conditions at the University of Technology front field. UTech Knights had possession for long stretches but their woeful attacking sets were easily defended by Mico.

Domonic Brown led the Miconians with eight points from four goal kicks. Teammates Shemar Henry, Jevaughn Thomas, and Reardon Grant all contributed a try each.

For UTech Knights, national player Kile Nembhard scored all their points from three goal kicks.

Mico now move to six points from four games, whilst UTech Knights remain on three points.

CMU dominate G C Foster

In the third game of the round that was also played at the UTech football field, Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) Spartans made light work of G C Foster Lions. The Spartans dominated proceedings and recorded a 62-16 win over G C Foster, who are yet to win a game in the campaign.

For CMU Spartans, Ronaldenie “Beenie” Fraser top-scored with 16 points from three tries and two goals. National player Miguel Facey contributed 10 points from four goals and a try, while fellow national representative Kahil Green bagged eight points from two tries.

Marlon Nunes, Alpachino Mignott, Nick Thomas, Jowayne Forbes, and Orlando Messado each scored a try. Former Spanish Town High School standout Takeem Creary completed their scoring with six points from a try and a goal.

G C Foster Lions' points came from Devon Coke (a try, two goals), while Devonte Clarke and Adrian Thomas scored a try each.

CMU Spartans move to third place on six points courtesy of superior goal difference over Mico, while G C Foster Lions remain at the bottom of the table having lost all their games to date.

Round Five

Saturday, February 22 at 3:30 pm UTech Knights vs Exed Eagles @ Exed

Saturday, February 22 at 3:30 pm UWI Pelicans vs G C Foster Lions @ UWI