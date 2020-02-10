Miller hopes win over Jaguars will spur on Scorpions

JAMAICA Scorpions Assistant Coach Nikita Miller says he is hoping that their seven-run win over defending five-time champions Guyana Jaguars provides the boost needed to ignite their season.

The visitors wrapped up victory on yesterday's final morning of the regional four-day cricket contest at National Stadium in Providence, taking the last remaining wicket to dismiss the Jaguars for 174 in their pursuit of 182 runs.

The Scorpions' fourth-round success represents their first win of the 2019-20 campaign.

Previously, the Jamaican franchise had hard-earned drawn results against hosts Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and visitors Windward Islands Volcanoes, respectively, before suffering a third-round loss to Barbados Pride in Kingston.

“It's an absolutely beautiful feeling to get our first win. The guys are really elated — we've been working hard for this. There was a setback against Barbados, but to come here with that belief and resilience was awesome,” Miller said yesterday.

“Hopefully, this can spur us on, and I even said to them during an unofficial chat that this is the feeling we should be looking for every time we step across the ropes,” added the retired spin bowler who was a vital cog in successful Jamaican teams of yesteryear.

The Jaguars picked up from their overnight score of 155-9 with Veerasammy Permaul, unbeaten on 20, and tail-ender Keon Joseph on five.

In the context of a low-scoring contest in which neither team reached 200, they were heroic in stretching their last-wicket partnership to 44 runs before Scorpions pacer Derval Green trapped Permaul leg before wicket for 28.

Miller, assistant to Head Coach Andre Coley, told the Jamaica Observer he felt waves of nervousness until the last-gasp stand was broken.

“When the umpire raised his finger it was one of the biggest reliefs,” he said.

“This achievement is a big one. We haven't won in Guyana in a long, long while — not even when I was playing. To see these guys come here and put them under pressure — [limiting the Jaguars] to two of their lowest totals at Providence was really good,” he continued.

The Scorpions debutant off-spinner Peat Salmon, who took eight wickets in the match, including 7-57 in the second innings, was the main bowling thorn in the Jaguars side.

Left-arm finger spinner Permaul was the marquee threat for the hosts, capturing 10 wickets in the match.

The former West Indies player lauded batsmen Jermaine Blackwood, who defiantly compiled 81 in the team's first-innings total of 187, and Nkrumah Bonner, who struck 57 not out in their second-innings' 184, for outstanding contributions.

“The pitch was very difficult [to bat on], I must say. It was low, slow and some balls were creeping and hitting low on the pads. There were mostly bowled and leg before wicket [dismissals]. You could probably count fingers on one hand for the number of times there were catches in the outfield.

“The [knock] from Blackwood in the first innings was a great one, and Bonner in the second innings; it was a top innings. Everyone showed great character and I can't put enough praise on the guys, especially Bonner and Blackwood. There are still areas we can sharpen up on, but we will celebrate this win while knowing it is just one game,” Miller explained.