Milo Jamaica cop Under-12 Championship Cup title in Barcelona
The Sydney McFarlene-coached Milo Jamaica defeated Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 on penalties in the final to capture the inaugural staging of the 2019 Milo Under-12 Championship Cup football tournament held in Barcelona, Spain, last Saturday.
In the final, Jamilia Thomas gave the Jamaicans a 1-0 lead before Trinidad levelled the scores 1-1. No further goals came in the 16-minute encounter, eight minutes each way.
There was no extra time and the game went straight into penalties. Goalkeeper Justin Murray showed his good form by saving one of Trinidad's two penalties, as Jamaica's Denzil McKenzie and Orane Watson score both to clinch the title.
In the semi-finals, Jamaica clipped Colombia 1-0, while in the quarter-finals they whipped Vietnam 5-0. Trinidad had beaten Thailand 2-0 in their semi-final encounter.
In the League competition, Jamaica lost only one match and drew one. Jamaica played to a 0-0 draw with Colombia in their first match, lost 2-3 to Trinidad, then won six consecutive games, crushing Sri Lank 6-0,Vietnam 4-0, Malaysia 2-1, Chile 2-0, thrashed South Africa 8-0 and whipped Indonesia 5-1.
Jamaica's Murray was voted Best Goalkeeper.
– Gerald Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy