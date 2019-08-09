Milo Jamaica cop Under-12 Championship Cup title in Barcelona

The Sydney McFarlene-coached Milo Jamaica defeated Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 on penalties in the final to capture the inaugural staging of the 2019 Milo Under-12 Championship Cup football tournament held in Barcelona, Spain, last Saturday.

In the final, Jamilia Thomas gave the Jamaicans a 1-0 lead before Trinidad levelled the scores 1-1. No further goals came in the 16-minute encounter, eight minutes each way.

There was no extra time and the game went straight into penalties. Goalkeeper Justin Murray showed his good form by saving one of Trinidad's two penalties, as Jamaica's Denzil McKenzie and Orane Watson score both to clinch the title.

In the semi-finals, Jamaica clipped Colombia 1-0, while in the quarter-finals they whipped Vietnam 5-0. Trinidad had beaten Thailand 2-0 in their semi-final encounter.

In the League competition, Jamaica lost only one match and drew one. Jamaica played to a 0-0 draw with Colombia in their first match, lost 2-3 to Trinidad, then won six consecutive games, crushing Sri Lank 6-0,Vietnam 4-0, Malaysia 2-1, Chile 2-0, thrashed South Africa 8-0 and whipped Indonesia 5-1.

Jamaica's Murray was voted Best Goalkeeper.

– Gerald Reid