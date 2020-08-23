Minott commits to University of Memphis

Josh Minott has committed to the University of Memphis where Penny Hardaway is the head coach.

A senior at St Andrew's School in Florida, Minott will be taking take up a full scholarship in the fall of 2021 at a university where the head coach is a National Basketball Association (NBA) legend.

Penny Hardaway played in the NBA for Orlando Magic with likes of Shaquille O'Neal, Horace Grant and Nick Anderson.

Though he was born in the USA, Minott chose to represent Jamaica in the sport of basketball, playing in his first tournament for the country last year at the 2019 FIBA Centrobasket Under-17 Championships in Puerto Rico, where he averaged 26 points, nine rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Extremely talented and versatile enough to play just about anywhere on the court, his primary position is as small forward, although at 6'8” and still growing, the 17-year-old is anything but small.

Nyron Hurd, who was the assistant coach for the Jamaican team in Puerto Rico last year, believes that Minott has all the attributes that a coach looks for in a player.

“Josh Minott, off the top of my head, he's a coach's dream. The youngster works really hard, he is very determined and doesn't settle for mediocrity. He is such a wonderful person on and off the court. It's limitless as to what he can achieve.

“In terms of fundamentals, he's equipped to play all positions on the floor, but where you will find him being at his best is at three, the small forward; he's a very good wing player.”

Hurd is certain that Minott will have a huge impact on the national programme as well.

“I do believe he will impact the programme positively with his personality and his work ethic. We also have to remember he's young and just right for the starting of a new era in Jamaica's basketball.”

Although only making the commitment to play for Jamaica last year, the St Andrew's School senior has always wanted to don the national colours.

“We made the decision last summer, but I really wanted to play on that national level where you are representing a country. I feel like I am connected to my Jamaican heritage throughout my daily life.

“Basketball not only gives me the opportunity to play at the national level, but to represent somewhere that I come from.”

Despite Jamaica not winning the tournament last year, Minott was happy with the takeaways from his first international experience.

“It was really fun playing in Puerto Rico. It was a country that I had never been in, so it was good to explore other areas.

“We really didn't get the outcomes that we wanted, but it was enjoyable to play at the national level with my Jamaican brothers.”

Despite having a full year left in high school and more time to make a decision about college, Minott says choosing Memphis was an easy decision for him.

“The main reason is Penny Hardaway. The opportunity that they (The University of Memphis) provide and especially with Coach Hardaway playing the same position as me, he was the same size as me, I really felt like he could understand best what I am looking for and what I need to develop on. So, I really feel like it's definitely somewhere that can prepare me for that next level.”

Without doubt, Minott is looking forward to playing in the NBA but for now he is just looking forward to completing high school and then taking the next step to Memphis.

— Dwayne Richards