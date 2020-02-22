Mixed Relay to highlight 2020 staging of SW Isaac-Henry meet

For the first time in Jamaica, there will be a Mixed Relay and the place to witness it is at the sixth staging of the Mayberry SW Isaac-Henry track and field meet inside National Stadium scheduled for 5:30 pm today.

The 1600m Mixed Relay involving two females and two males, has been around since 2017 at the World Relays and actually made its competitive debut at the 2019 World Championships in Qatar.

Jamaica finished second at the World Championships and with the unique relay added to the Olympic Games, this will be valuable practice at the Isaac Henry meet.

But before that, action actually starts at 8:15 am with the 1,500m Open for boys and girls, followed by the 400m hurdles Open for boys, girls, and institutions.

Athletes will then compete over 400m and sprint hurdles before the opening ceremony at 1:40 pm where past student of St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS), and now a top athletics agent and manager, Claude Bryan, will be honoured.

Bryan has guided the careers of Olympic champions Veronica Campbell-Brown and Omar McLeod of Jamaica, along with Shaunae Miller-Uibo of The Bahamas.

He also has under his care World Championships gold medallist Steven Gardiner of The Bahamas and American 100m hurdles world record holder Kendra Harrison.

Bryan represented STATHS at cricket and football and was captain of the form team which won the inaugural inter-form quiz competition. He graduated in 1979. Action will resume with the 200m at 2:05 pm, before the start of the relays.

The meet is named after former principal of St Andrew Technical High School, Stafford Wycliffe Isaac-Henry, and it has been approved as an ISSA Boys' and Girls' Championships qualifier.

Title sponsor Mayberry has pumped $250,000 into the event.

Stephanie Harrison, Mayberry's Digital Marketing Manager, said they are excited to see the talented girls and boys put their hours of dedication on display in a preview of what we can expect at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships in March.

“We will see the top schools from across the island coming together to compete and display their prowess on the track, beckoning to us and the world that a new surge of track and field champions are on the rise,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

“The continuous staging of events like the SW Isaac-Henry Invitational is the best way to celebrate this Jamaican greatness by giving these youth a platform on which to showcase and strengthen their talents,” she added.