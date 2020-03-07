Mixed results for Jamaica as International Badminton Open Tournament continues

The second session of day one of the sixth Jamaica International Badminton Open Tournament produced a mixed bag of results for the local players as the favourites advanced following a day of exciting badminton action.

Jamaica's Tahlia Richardson saw her hopes of a spot in the quarter-finals dashed when she was thumped 21-6, 21-6 by the defending champion Jordan Hart in the women's round-of-16. It was always going to be a near impossible task for the teenager who fought valiantly despite the overwhelming odds that were stacked against her.

The other ladies who advanced to the quarter-final round of the women's singles were Haramara Gaitan, Mariya Mitsova, Linda Zetchiri, Momoka Kimura, Laura Sarosi, Daniela Macias, and Fabiana Silva, who was the only player requiring three sets to advance.

Two of the four Jamaican males advanced to the quarter-final round. Both England-based players Samuel Ricketts and Shane Wilson made it to the final eight, while Matthew Lee and Joel Angus were not so lucky.

Ricketts got the better of Kari Gunnarsson of Iceland 21-10, 21-15, while Wilson got by Gavin Robinson of Barbados 21-10, 21-6.

Luka Wraber stopped Angus 21-9, 21-15, while Kevin Cordon stopped Lee 21-10, 21-14.

Brain Yang, Ade Resky Dwicahyo, Takuma Obayashi, and Yushi Tanaki are the other four men's quarter-finalists.

In the mixed doubles, the Jamaican pair of Mickhaile Williams and Shezelle Mctyson came from a set down to defeat the Barbadian pair of Gavin Robinson and Monyata Riviera 14-21, 21-16, 21-8.

Jamaicans Dennis Coke and Tahlia Richardson also combined to defeat the Bajan pair of Kennie King and Cheyanna Burnett-Griffith 21-13, 21-8.

It was not quite the same for Garron Palmer and Christine Leyow as they fell to the Bajan pair of Shae Martin and Sabrina Scott, going down 17-21, 19-21.

In the all-Jamaican matchups, Matthew Yee-Grant and Aaliyah Walker defeated Joel Angus and Taina Dailey 21-14, 21-12, while Matthew Lee and Kathrine Wynter stopped Che Alexander Beckford and Stefani Brown 21-6, 21-8.

During yesterday's early session, the Russian pair of Tereza Svabikova and Katerina Tomalova thrashed the Bajan pair of Cheyanna Burnett-Griffith and Sabrine Scott 21-6, 21-9. Ines Salazar and Fernanda Rivva spanked Breanna Bisnott and Aaliyah Walker 21-5, 21-7, while Sayaka Hobara and Rena Miyaura made light work of Jamaica's top female pair of Kathrine Wynter and Tahlia Richardson 21-9, 21-7.

In the all-Jamaican men's doubles matchup Mickhaile Williams and Matthew Yee-Grant defeated Jon Linton and Kraig Simpson in three sets, 17-21, 21-14, 21-17. Meanwhile Garron Palmer and Kemar Valentine needed only two sets to defeat Malik Brown and Bradley Evans, 21-4, 21-12.

At press time, two of the four women's singles quarter-finals had been completed. Defending champion Jordan Hart defeated Daniela Macias 21-12, 21-9 and Mariya Mitsova came from a set down to defeat Laura Sarosi 11-21, 21-17, 21-15.

— Dwayne Richards