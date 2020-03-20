MLS stretches coronavirus match suspension to May 10
NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — Major League Soccer extended its suspension of all (MLS) matches to May 10 yesterday after health officials recommended an eight-week ban on gatherings of more than 50 people.
Clubs in the 26-team North American league had played only two matches each before the league announced last week it was suspending play for 30 days to assess the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19).
MLS pushed its targeted return day to May 10 after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tightened limits on mass gatherings, but said it intends to complete a full 2020 season schedule.
“MLS remains focused on playing the entire 2020 season and is evaluating all options, including pushing back the end of the season and playing MLS Cup in December, as the league did prior to the 2019 season,” MLS said in a statement.
“The league is also identifying other available dates.
“Throughout this process, MLS will continue to prioritise the safety of our fans, players, employees and partners and to coordinate with federal and local public health authorities as well as other sporting organisations.”
Major League Baseball has pushed back the start of its 2020 campaign and the NBA and National Hockey League have shut down their seasons due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy