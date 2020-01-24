MoBay FC, Paradise seek first win today in Sandals D-1
MONTEGO BAY, St James — MoBay City FC and Paradise FC will both be seeking to get their first win today when they meet at UDC field in a St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Division One Zone One game, starting at 3:00 pm.
MoBay City FC, who were relegated from the Major League, are playing their first game of the season, while Paradise FC were beaten 3-2 by Catherine Hall FC in their opening game.
Meanwhile, Flankers FC continued their good start to life in the competition after blanking former champions Catherine Hall FC 3-0 in their Zone One game at UDC field on Tuesday.
Danique Clarke scored a double for last season's Division Two champions as they won back-to-back games to start their quest for honours at the Division One level.
Also on Tuesday, Sam Sharpe TC edged Seba FC 1-0 in Granville for their first win of the season and joins King Gate FC and Norwood Strikers on three points in Zone Two.
At UDC field, Clarke scored once in each half for Flankers FC as they moved to six points, three more than Catherine Hall FC.
Clarke opened the scoring in the 34th minute then added a second in the 66th minute before Ryan Thompson made it 3-0 in the 68th minute.
— Paul Reid
