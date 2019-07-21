Modest Dehaney thinks her 'standout' performance was not good enough

LIVERPOOL, England — Kadie-Ann Dehaney was a defensive standout for Jamaica's Sunshine Girls as they beat Zimbabwe 77-47 in the Netball World Cup match inside M&S Bank Arena on Friday.

Getting her first start of the tournament after goalkeeper Shamera Sterling was rested, Dehaney was a constant thorn in the side of the Zimbabweans, proactively shutting down spaces, intercepting passes and blocking shots.

Even then, driven by the desire to keep getting better, she gave herself an average mark in that showing.

“Credit to Zimbabwe [because] I think they have a very good shooter, and I think I did the best I could. Out of 10, I think I'd give myself a six — I'm a bit tough on myself but it's my first start so definitely heaps of room for improvement,” the 22-year-old player told journalists afterward.

“Maybe I could have been more physical in the circle. I think she dictated me more than I dictated her, so I think I should be more physical and be disciplined to stay in front.”

Dehaney had a big role at the tournament prior to Friday, but she says the latest outing was a good stepping stone for her career.

“It is going to help me grow for the next World Cup, potentially. I've gained a lot of experience though this is my first start. Whatever comes my way I think I'm going to grab it with both hands, and do the best that I can. I will look back at the game and see where I went wrong and do some improvement,” she explained.

“I have a lot to work on — I'm not used to starting but I have to get used to it, and it was good for me. The last time I played with these girls was 2015, so it's very different, and something I have to get used to. We just need a bit of practice,” said Dehaney, who plays professionally in Australia.

The Jamaicans, who have not won a medal at the World Cup since claiming bronze in 2007, can finish no better than fifth at this edition. That play-off match, slated for today at 11:15 am (5:15 am Jamaica time) is against Malawi.

The youngest member of the Jamaica squad, Dehaney is at her second World Cup after previously featuring at the 2015 tournament. She said losses to South Africa and England that kicked Jamaica out of medal contention have to be turned into positives.

“Defensively we need to pressure throughout the court, that's something we need to work on. We have got over it [the losses] — the only thing we can do now is move forward,” she said.

“Moving forward we should just pressure the ball, [create] scoreboard pressure and give the shooters enough opportunity. Especially in the England game, they had ball turnovers but we didn't give our shooters enough opportunity to take goals and shots, so we need to get the ball down to them,” the lanky player added.

— Sanjay Myers