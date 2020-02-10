Mohammed, Dottin shine as Windies Women beat Pakistan by 6 wickets

QUEENSLAND, Australia — Anisa Mohammed with the ball and Deandra Dottin with the bat ensured West Indies Women a six-wicket victory over Pakistan Women in the first of three unofficial practice matches ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Winning the toss and batting first, Stafanie Taylor and her team had the Pakistanis in early trouble as the wickets started tumbling in the second over. The first ball of Chinelle Henry's over saw Muneeba Khan trapped leg before wicket, Javeria Khan became Henry's second wicket, caught at slip by Hayley Matthews.

Shamilia Connell, retuning to international cricket after an injury lay-off, picked up the wicket of Omaima Sohail for zero. Pakistan Captain Bisma Maroof was brilliantly runout by Afy Fletcher for 10, leaving Pakistan on 21-4. A quick-scoring cameo from Nida Dar took Pakistan to 41 before Matthews had her caught by Mohammed, who then turned assassin with the ball, bagging the wickets of Sidra Nawaz and Aiman Anwar.

Pakistan finished on 75 all out in 19.1 overs. Mohammed was the pick of the West Indies bowlers, finishing with 2-5 from three overs. Next best were Matthews with 2-11, and Henry with 2-13.

The West Indies had a little scare at the top of the order with openers Matthews and Britney Cooper falling cheaply in the first over. Stafanie Taylor steadied the ship with two boundaries before getting an edge off Aliyah Riaz for 11.

LeeAnn Kirby, returning to international cricket after 12 years, supported Shemaine Campbelle as the pair chased the 76-run target. But, going for a big heave, LeeAnn was bowled for eight by Anam Amin with the score on 37 in the eighth over.

In walked the destructive Dottin, and together with the settled Campbelle, the pair took the West Indies Women to victory in 13.4 overs. Dottin was especially explosive, carting the Pakistan bowlers around Tewantin ground. She smashed two sixes and two fours, while Campbelle smashed four fours, as Dottin finished on 28 not out and Campbelle on 23 not out.

Speaking after the match, Head Coach Gus Logie was pleased with the victory but pointed out there is still work to be done. “We wanted to see how players have adapted to the conditions and they showed us today that they have. The bowling changes and field placements were spot on and restricting Pakistan to 75 was something we knew we could have achieved within 13-14 overs. Unfortunately, we lost those four wickets but it's something we're going to look at and rectify for the second match on Monday.”