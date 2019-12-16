Molynes suffer 7th-straight loss as Mount Pleasant edge closer to leaders

Molynes United's spectacular fall from grace continued as they crashed 1-4 to Mount Pleasant Football Academy in their Red Stripe Premier League game at Constant Spring yesterday.

This was their seventh-consecutive loss and their 10th in the last 12 games, after winning their first six games.

Jermy Nelson broke their five-game scoreless run, converting an 81st-minute penalty, but they remain in ninth spot on 20 points.

The in form Mount Pleasant rattled up their third-consecutive win and moved within a point of leaders Waterhouse with 34 points, in second spot.

Cardel Benbow scored in the second minute before Sue-Lae McCalla doubled the advantage, firing home from a corner kick in minute 38. Kevaughn Isaacs scored a beautiful free kick in minute 49 before Kemar Beckford registered a wonderful solo effort, turning two defenders inside out before slotting past goalkeeper Leon Taylor in the 81st minute.

In the 72nd minute Beckford had his penalty saved, while Kesslon Hall glided past the goalkeeper but missed an empty goal to continue his wretched form in front of goal, following a series of missed chances in previous games.

But it was a most dominant display by the visiting outfit that looks set to pose a challenge to their opponents for the title when the play-offs start, and Head Coach Paul “Tegat” Davis was more than happy.

“I thought the first goal set the tone because we have been getting chances and weren't taking them. Four goals and the three points is good,” Davis noted.

Davis, who scored 18 times for Jamaica from 61 games and 11 goals while playing in the Israeli league, said Mount Pleasant's new offensive thrust is a reflection of his playing style, through which they have scored 12 goals in their last five games.

“I play total football and attacking. I like to score goals and I really emphasised a lot of attacking,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

A sombre-looking Head Coach Calvert Fitzgerald of Molynes United, who lost his fourth-consecutive game in charge, said his team could not match Mount Pleasant based on his new fitness programme, which has not yet kicked in.

“The pace of their front three and football ability was a bit much for us today for the stage of preparation we are in. To be honest with you, when I went there I see them have the quality, but the discipline wasn't right and the fitness level,” he pointed out.

“So I undertook a fitness programme, so we will not be running as freely as Mount Pleasant as we basically are in preseason in physical fitness and we making some mistakes round the back. But the positive about it — we finally got a goal,” he added.

Meanwhile, leaders Waterhouse FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Dunbeholden FC. Andre McFarlane scored for Dunbeholden in the 51st minute, while Keithy Simpson netted for Waterhouse in minute 73. Waterhouse are on top with 35 points while Dunbeholden are eighth with 22 points, just a point outside of the top six play-off position.

At Mona Bowl, champions Portmore United defeated The University of the West Indies (UWI) FC 2-1 and consolidated fifth spot with 27 points. Cory Burke netted twice in the 75th and 80th minutes, after Thorn Simpson had given UWI a 37th-minute lead. The UWI remain in 11th spot on 14 points.

In the Clarendon derby, Humble Lion and Vere United battled to a 1-1 draw. Andrew Vanzie scored from the penalty spot for Humble Lion in the 25th minute, while Xahne Reid did likewise for Vere in the 45th+1 minute.

Humble Lion are in fourth spot on 27 points, while Vere United remained at the bottom with 14 points.

Teams: Molynes United — Leon Taylor, Kemar Seivwright, Sergini Frankson, Tyrece Wynter, Damion Thomas, Shane Watson, Tyrique Wilson, Fancy-Hue Stewart (Tajahe Dixon 70th), Jermy Nelson, Nicholas Nelson (Rayan Brown 75th), Devon Hodges (Anthony Greenland 61st)

Subs not used: Christian Kluvi, Ackeem Stewart, Keith Wright, Fakibi Farquharson

Booked: None

Mount Pleasant — Joseph Vargas, Kevin Graham, Ricardo Campbell, Liston James (Ricardo Gaynor 79th), Sue-Lae McCalla, Evan Taylor (Ronaldo Rodney 70th), Kevaughn Isaacs, Jamiel Hardware (Johann Weatherly 68th), Kemar Beckford, Cardel Benbow, Kesslan Hall

Subs not used: David Swaby, Alwayne Harvey, Daniel Green, Shaquille Notice

Booked: None

Referee: Daneon Parchment

Assistant referees: Nicholas Anderson, Feron Simpson

Fourth official: Okeito Nicholson

Match commissary: Ainsley Sharpe