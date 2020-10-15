Molynes United aiming to make the most of Premier League second chance

THE owners and administrators of Molynes United are happy for a second chance to make a first impression in Jamaica's top flight football, and intend to make the most of the opportunity whenever football eventually gets going this season .

In the 'season that wasn't', after the league was aborted due to the pandemic caused by COVID-19, Molynes United was one of the most talked about teams, first for all the right reasons and then for all the wrong reasons.

Molynes United got off to a sensational start with six victories from their first six games to lead the league and set tongues wagging in football circles. They produced some impressive football displays and had an equally impressive goalscoring record as they took a number of big scalps.

However, after suffering a loss in their seventh game the club went into a tailspin from which they never recovered, and were teetering on the edge and flirting with relegation by the time the league was eventually cancelled by the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF).

Head Coach Calvert Fitzgerald, who had been called in to do a repair job and save the club after things fell apart midway the campaign, is aiming to set the club on good footing to begin this campaign and then drive the team forward with the hopes of a top-half finish, which would effectively mean play-off football.

The first thing that the coach has done, after the squad was gutted last season in order to balance the books, is to rebuild.

“We finished the season with about 19 players so we signed a number of new players to bolster the squad,” Fitzgerald said.

Probably the biggest signing for the club has been a player who was considered their most important player last season before he was sold to help solve the financial crisis.

“We have gotten Jeremy Nelson back from Mount Pleasant. He sure was our most valuable player [but] his sale enabled Molynes to meet its financial obligations to its players. He was bought back and his fee will be paid in instalments,” Fitzgerald said, explaining how the deal was done with Mount Pleasant Football Academy.

In addition to the return of Nelson there were a few signings that were quite pleasing for the head coach.

“Thorn Simpson has joined us from UWI and Anthony Greenland was on loan from UWI last season, but has made it permanent now.

“Thorn Simpson, Dwayne Smith, Derron Dixon and Patrick Brown bring experience and much-needed quality to the team, because it's a very young team.”

And while the financial issues that plagued the club last season “are still being sorted out by the club”, the man who is in his second stint in charge at Molynes is looking to ensure stability in the top flight.

“As I said before, we have a young team and we have brought in some experienced players to guide the younger ones. If we get it right, I can see us being very competitive for at least the next five to six years.

“I came...in January and just tried to steady the ship and stay in the league. But this is my first full season with them in the premier league so I can prepare them for the two rounds, and I think we can really do well this season.

“We are aiming for the top half of the table this season,” he said with confidence.

Meanwhile care is being taken during training to adhere to the suggested protocols in order to keep everyone safe.

“We split the squad in two in adhering to the COVID-19 protocols but the mood is good so far. Everyone wants to play so they are on their best behaviour, because there is now competition for places.”

Fitzgerald is also happy to have the same team of Craig White and Marlon Williams beside him in the dugout.

“I think we have a very good synergy,” he said.

So, with a full squad and a certain future for the next two seasons at least, Fitzgerald and Molynes United are ready to set about staking a claim in top flight football, whenever it gets under way on the island.

Some of the players that Molynes United have transferred in are Roje Williams and Ricardo Phipps from Olympic Gardens FC; Rashans Livingston from Cooreville FC; Oniel Small from Ewarton FC; Peter Harrison Cavalier from FC; Kemar Reid and Hakeem McKoy from Duhaney Park FC; Patrick Brown from Arnett Gardens FC; Akeem Brown from Waterhouse FC; Owen Gillare from Raiders FC; and Dawayne Smith and Deron Duncan from Tivoli Gardens FC.

