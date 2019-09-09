Molynes United come from behind to defeat UWI FC for second RSPL win

Ten-man Molynes United FC secured their second win in as many games in the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) when they came from behind to defeat The University of the West Indies (UWI) FC 3-2 at Waterhouse Stadium yesterday.

The premier league's new boys trailed 0-1 at half-time and 0-2 shortly after the restart but roared back to grab all three points to make it six points from six to begin life in the RSPL.

Molynes United found themselves behind after only six minutes when Thorn Simpson stayed strong under a challenge and crossed from the right to Hylton who steered home with the outside of the right boot from six yards out.

The UWI were comfortable playing on the counter-attack as Molynes United, led by Ryan Brown and Nicholas Nelson, took the game to the visitors.

Kemar Sievwright missed a glorious opportunity to equalise for his team when he failed to get his header on target from a corner kick late in the first half.

From there The UWI weathered the storm to go into the half-time break with a slim 1-0 lead.

Molynes United were stung by Hylton for a second time when he ghosted in at the back post to squeeze the ball home from a free kick and give his team what appeared to be a comfortable 2-0 lead.

However, Nicholas Nelson began the Molynes comeback in the 53rd minute when he fired home from inside the box.

Six minutes later Molynes were level when Fakibi Farquharson forced home the equaliser at 2-2.

Jeremy Nelson then grabbed the winner when he scored directly from a free kick as The UWI defenders failed to react effectively to the ball that bounced in the area and into the goal.

Trivante Stewart had a chance to level for UWI but failed to get his header on target late in the game.

Farquharson then managed to get himself sent off in the 89th minute for violent conduct to spoil a good afternoon for his club.

Teams: Molynes United — Boblander Evans (Leon Taylor 52nd), Sergeni Frankson, Kemar Seivwright, Keith Wright, Trigue Wilson, Jeremy Nelson, Frank Hue Stewart (Tajahe Dixon 49th), Fakibi Farquharson, Nicholas Nelson, Damion Thomas, Ryan Brown (Mitch Wright 76th)

Subs not used: Andrew Peddlar, Jermaine Reid, Akeem Stewart, Orane Ferguson,

Booked: Jeremy Nelson (73rd), Farquharson (89th)

UWI FC — Nicholas King (Leonardo Friginette 20th), Damano Solomon, Michael Heaven, Rushawn Plummer, Giovanni Reid, TeJaurn Williams, Jabari Hylton (Rohan Beadle 67th), Zhelano Barnes, Thorn Simpson, Javoy Belnavis (Trivante Stewart 76th), Andrew Humphry

Subs not used: Pagiel Brown, Shemar Hunter, Trey Bennett, Shuwayne Barrett

Booked: Solomon (41st), Reid (58th)

Referee: Doyen Tummings

Assistant referees: Jassett Kerr, Joshua Kerr

Fourth 0fficial: Carvel Banton

Match commissioner: Lincoln Small

—Dwayne Richards