Molynes shocker!

Struggling Molynes United Football Club shook the proverbial monkey off their back when they condemned league leaders Waterhouse FC to only their third defeat of the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) season with a 2-1 scoreline at Drewsland Stadium on Monday night.

Sergini Frankson with a third-minute strike and Jermey Nelson (90th+1) saw Molynes United to their first win in 13 games, as they overshadowed an 80th-minute own goal by custodian Leon Taylor, who otherwise had a really good game between the sticks.

After starting the first season of top-flight football like a house on fire with six consecutive wins, Molynes United fell off the bubble in the next 12 games, drawing two and losing 10, which resulted in a rapid slip down the 12-team standing.

However, Monday night's victory renewed some hope of a resurgence ahead of the Yuletide break, as they sit ninth on 23 points, only two points off sixth position and seven off third position. Waterhouse, on the other hand, remained in pole position on 38 points, despite the loss.

With few people giving them a chance to even secure a point, the odds were heavily stacked against Molynes United, but the Fitzgerald Richards-coached boys were the ones celebrating a very significant victory, which kept them from slipping any closer to the relegation zone.

They could not have asked for a better start to the contest as a quick counter-attack from a Waterhouse corner kick saw Franskon into the final third, where he made no mistake slotting past rookie goalkeeper Zemioy Nash.

But Waterhouse responded with a sustained attacking spell that asked numerous questions of Taylor in goal for Molynes United, and the custodian was very frank in his response on each occasion.

Taylor showed brilliant glove work to deny Denardo Thomas, Stephen Williams, Kenroy Howell, Andre Moulton, and skipper Keithy Simpson and keep his team 1-0 up at the break.

Taylor continued his heroics on the resumption, but there was no excuse for the glaring miss by Howell, who headed wide of an empty net in the 76th minute.

But the hosts were back on level terms 10 minutes from time, when Taylor blundered and dropped what appeared to be an easy catch, into his own goal, giving the Waterhouse fans something to cheer about.

From there, Waterhouse again applied consistent pressure in their probe for the go-ahead goal, but their failure to capitalise on their opportunities later proved their undoing.

Nash, in a desperate attempt to avert danger from an overplayed back pass by a defender, brought down an opponent inside the danger area, handing Molynes United a penalty and the three points on a platter.

Captain Nelson took responsibility and comfortably tucked away the 12-yard kick in time added.

Teams: Waterhouse FC — Zemioy Nash, Nicholy Finlayson, Shawn Lawes, Ricardo Thomas, Denardo Thomas (Tremaine Stewart 57th), Keithy Simpson, Kenroy Howell, Stephen Williams (Andre Fletcher 57th), Colorado Murray, Andre Moulton (Rafiek Thomas 72nd), Mark Miller

Subs not used: Carlos Wright, Shaquille Bradford, Andre Leslie, Diego Haughton

Booked: Simpson (20th), Miller (88th)

Molynes United — Leon Taylor, Damion Thomas, Kemar Seivwright, Keith Wright (Shane Watson 20th), Tyrese Wynter, Fakibi Farquharson (Tajahe Dixon 87th), Orane Ferguson, Sergini Frankson, Tyrique Wilson, Jermey Nelson, Anthony Greenland (Ryan Brown 70th)

Subs not used: Fancy-Hue Stewart, Nicholas Nelson, Kevin Brown, Christian Kluvi

Booked: Farquharson (20th), Watson (34th), Wynter (67th)

Referee: Oshane Nation

Assistant referees: Jassett Kerr, Darvan Williams

Fourth official: Carvel Banton

Match commissary: Martin Lyn