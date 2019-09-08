Molynes United VS UWI FC — New boys hunt another scalp in top of table clash

WATERHOUSE MINI-STADIUM — 3:30 PM

Fresh from their stunning debut win over Portmore United, Molynes United will be out to prove that their 3-0 win was no fluke when they tackle The University of the West Indies (UWI) FC in a top-of-the-table clash at Waterhouse Mini-Stadium at 3:30 pm.

Molynes United in their first season of top-flight football are second in the points standing, just behind The UWI on goal difference, setting the stage for an interesting battle.

Head Coach Lijaysu “Shaka” Simms, told the Jamaica Observer that he was not totally surprised by his team's good start to the Red Stripe Premier League and will be hunting yet another scalp.

“I wouldn't say I was surprised because the quantity of work that we have put in, and we have a very young team with quality players. I told them we are going to create chances but when we take the chances we have to nullify Portmore from scoring,” Simms revealed.

But with that massive win, Simms knows that Molynes United will not remain an unknown quantity for long and will be targeted just as the seasoned teams.

“It is very important that we stay on top of our game at all times and play like a final. We have to go out and play each game like it's our last game,” said the former Calabar High School Manning Cup coach.

He continued: “Coming from a 3-0 win we just have to refocus and know that this game we need a win and keep winning. We just have to keep working because nothing beats work but work.”

Meanwhile, The UWI will be bubbling with confidence following their impressive 4-0 demolition of Tivoli Gardens last week.

Head Coach Andrew Peart is aiming for another win but will not, for one minute, take the new boys lightly, and is cognisant of Molynes United's threat.

Said Peart: “We are prepared, and you saw that there is no such thing as new team because Molynes have a lot of players with premier league experience and just the way they disposed of the champions on Monday showed that they are not an easy team to play against.

“We took all of those factors into account and we are just ready to come and work hard,” he added.

Peart believes that they had the perfect start and the “onus is on us to repeat the performances and then we can categorically define it as a good start after five games or so. Now we have to build on that”.

The UWI will be hampered by the absence of goalkeeper Amal Knight, who is away on national duty with the Reggae Boyz in Guyana, along with midfield general Fabian McCarthy.

But with the likes of tough-tackling defender Damano Solomon, as well as Michael Heaven, Rushawn Plummer, Andrew Humphrey, Te-jaurn Williams, Zhelano Barnes, Jabari Hylton, Shuwayne Barrett, Javoy Belnavis, Pagiel Brown, Thorn Simpson and Trivonte Stewart they remain a tough nut to crack.

Molynes United will welcome news that two-goal hero Ryan Brown, who was injured in their first game, has trained and will be in the squad for today's encounter. Former National Under-20 striker Nicholas Nelson, along with his brother Jermy Nelson, veteran Devon Hodges, Tyrique Wilson, Patrick Sherklude, Jermaine Reid, and Tajahe Dixon will again carry the fight for Molynes United.

— Howard Walker