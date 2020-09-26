Trainers Gary Subratie and Ian Parsard did all they could to prepare their charges Wow Wow and Mahogany.

Now comes the moment of truth, when the mettle of both horses will once again be tested, as they vie for top honours in the season's second classic — the 94th edition of the Jamaica St Leger.

With this intense rivalry between the country's two most talented three-year-olds in training being the main attraction on the 10-race programme, excitement is expected to fill Caymanas Park today — from the very first post at 12:10 pm, to the mouthwatering curtain call St Leger scheduled for 5:25 pm.

The 10-furlong (2,000 metres) Futurity event, which has a $3-million purse up for grabs, is very likely to be a match race between the two main protagonists, Wow Wow and Mahogany, who are a cut above their peers.

After drawing first blood when he glided by Mahogany in the one mile (1,600m) 2000 Guineas on July 26, Wow Wow was thrown in the big league against the top-rated horse in the land, Toona Ciliata, as his preparation race for today's main event.

That August 29 run going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) at the Open Allowance level saw Wow Wow losing no marks in a five-length loss to Toona Ciliata. If anything, it only boosted his ratings, as he was in touching distance of his older rival for most of the way.

Though that race condemned Wow Wow to a second career defeat and broke an 11-race winning run, it was a risk well worth taking by Subratie and his connections, as it gave them the distinct advantage of sampling two turns before their rival and should indicate that their classy charge is now primed and ready to deliver classic number two in the Triple Crown series, with the Derby to come.

Robert Halledeen will again do duties in the saddle.

Subratie also saddles the improving 1000 Guineas and Oaks runner-up Another Affair, as well as Nipster and Olde Wharf, to be partnered with Jerome Innis, Linton Steadman and Christopher Mamdeen ,respectively, with hopes of grabbing more than just the main piece of the pie.

Patience, it is said, is a virtue, and Parsard and owners were made victims of impatience when the tear-away ride by Dane Dawkins aboard Mahogany — blazing splits of 23.1 x 45.0 x 1:09.4, in the 2000 Guineas proved costly at the end, as they had no response to Wow Wow's late kick.

Having accepted that disappointment, Parsard brought back Mahogany over 8 ½ furlongs (1,700 metres) at the Overnight level on August 16, where he once again demonstrated his undoubted class, this time with many-time champion jockey Omar Walker in the saddle.

Still, Parsard in that post-race interview, believed Mahogany went a little too fast in the early stages. That, by all means, should indicate that Walker will be expected to keep Mahogany as patient and relaxed as possible close to the leaders, before making his move about half-mile or three furlongs out, depending on where Wow Wow is.

That should not be a hindrance for the inform jockey affectionately called “Champo” by his fans, as it is his customary riding style.

If it does turn out that both Wow Wow and Mahogany start their tangle leaving the half-mile, then it is left to be seen which horse has the better kick and which jockey will hold their nerve better, in the stretch run.

Parsard's other runner, Double Crown, to be ridden by Dick Cardenas, is expected to enjoy every inch of the St Leger's 10 furlongs, but his best effort should only be good enough for a minor share.

Wayne DaCosta's Sweet Toppins and King Arthur, to be piloted by Phillip Parchment and Anthony Thomas, respectively, are not expected to win, but should give good accounts of themselves.

The same is true for the Anthony Nunes-conditioned Oneofakind with Dane Nelson aboard, and Sencity, to be ridden by Orlando Foster.

Phillip Elliott's-trainee Green Gold Rush and Tevin Foster, and Spencer Chung's Attorney General and Aaron Chatrie, though capable, are not expected to factor in the outcome.

Elsewhere on the card, Nunes' Toona Ciliata should again defy topweight of 130lb and register win number four on the trot in the three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event for the Chairman's Trophy. The seven-horse field will go a distance of seven furlongs (1,400m).

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Synchronize/Papa Albert/Lady Carmen/Union Four

Race 2) April Spirit/Congrats Suckie/Timetosaygoodbye/Dash of Class

Race 3) Miss Elaine/Doom Patrol/Chief of State/Outrageous Taj

Race 4) Sentient/Princess Ava/Toona Ciliata/Universal Boss

Race 5) War of the Roses/Zabratone/Creating Chaos/Undecided/Sniper Man

Race 6) Dodge This Link/Capturemyship/Lord Ashton/Mr Universe/Coralando

Race 7) Roy Rogers/Rohan Kabir/Tricky One/Fresh Cash

Race 8) Locomotive/KJ Express/Stanislaus/Superbolt

Race 9) Scoobert/Super Amia/Celebration/Awesome Glitter/De Inevitable

Race 10) Nipster/Double Crown/Mahogany/Oneofakind/Wow Wow