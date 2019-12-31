Mona capture Corporate Area primary school netball title

Mona Primary beat Clan Carthy Primary to capture the Kingston and St Andrew/Institute of Sports (INSPORTS) Parish Primary Schools netball competition recently.

The parish winners will compete in the All-island National Primary Schools Netball Championship knock-out round of 16 beginning next month. A press launch for the draw of the competition will take place on January 14 at INSPORTS offices.

Each parish winner received $60,000 along with a trophy and medals, with second-place collecting $35,000, third-place getting $25,000, and fourth place taking home $15,000. The most disciplined teams collected $10,000 each, while coaches of the winning schools got $10,000 each.

The parishes of Kingston and St Andrew competitions were combined as there weren't enough participating schools to have separate competitions. Champions Mona Primary will represent St Andrew, while second-placed Clan Clarthy will fly Kingston's flag.

Old Harbour Primary won the St Catherine parish with Ensom City Primary finishing second, McAuley Primary third and Bermaddy Primary fourth. Kitson Town Primary were the Most Disciplined team.

Black River Primary came out on top in St Elizabeth with Goshen All-Age in second, Holland Primary third with Brompton Primary, fourth. Goshen were voted the Most Disciplined team.

Golden Grove Primary captured the parish of St Ann competition with Village All-Age second, Bethany Primary third, and Runaway Bay All-Age finished fourth. Clapham Primary were named the Most Disciplined team.

Bethabara Primary were crowned winners of the Manchester parish competition with Mizaph Primary coming second, Bellefield Primary third, while fourth went to Bethabara Primary. Bellefield Primary won the Most Disciplined team award.

Grergory Park Primary won the St Catherine competition after defeating Portsmouth Primary in the final, with third place going to Waterford Primary. Belmont Park Primary were fourth, while Greater Portmore were the Most Disciplined team.

Corinaldi Primary claimed the St James title after beating Flankers Primary, with third going to Howard Coke Primary, and fourth to Chetwood Primary. Chatsworth Primary won the Most Disciplined team.

White Horses Primary won the St Thomas parish final over Morant Bay Primary, with third place going to Dalvey Primary, while Dunkenfield Primary finished fourth.

Annotto Bay Primary emerged champions of the St Mary parish competition beating Enfield Primary in the final, Oracabessa Primary were third and Port Maria Primary fourth.

Little London Primary were crowned champions of Westmoreland and will compete in the All-Island National Championships next month.