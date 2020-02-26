Mona Prep PTA lauds Express, partners' move supporting Rapid Chess tourney

Highlighting the game's quality as a conduit for “critical thinking”, much in line with guiding principles of primary education's new focus, Mona Preparatory and the Jamaica Chess Federation credited the good move by Express Canteen and other sponsors for contributing to the inaugural Rapid Chess Tournament.

The tournament, which attracted 74 students from 18 prep and primary schools, was hosted recently by the Mona Prep Parent Teachers Association (PTA) at Hope United Church Hall. Both are located on the same premises on Old Hope Road in Kingston.

“Chess is a game that forces one to think and helps to build critical thinking, which are the 'new' buzz words for the Primary Exit Profile (PEP). The aim is to create the awareness of the game and how it can build one skill in critical thinking,” said Natalia Blake, sports director, Mona Prep PTA.

Express Canteen provides menu services to the institution and when asked about their reciprocal effort, Blake said: “We thank Express Canteen for being part of this event and it is good corporate citizens such as them that make tournaments such as these a success.”

Continuing, she noted that the event was successful and expressed gratitude to a host of contributors. “The event was a success. Special thanks to our main sponsors Express Canteen Limited, Emkay Sports Limited, The Book Merchant, Jampak Books Limited, Growing Minds, Dezkel Limited, and Kam Khal Beauty Supplies.”

Ryan Foster, chairman, Express Canteen, congratulated Mona Prep PTA for its initiative.

“Express Canteen is pleased to have supported Mona Prep PTA in this their first chess tournament. One of the mandates of our business is to not only be the nutritional partner of choice, but to also be good corporate citizens. We applaud Mona Prep PTA for organising such a tournament as it gives our younger generation an avenue to excel and to showcase their respective talents,” said Foster.

“Chess is a sport that not only challenges the mental fortitude of its participants, but it develops other life skills that they will carry with them beyond Prep school,” Foster continued. “Express will always continue to support our stakeholders and their initiatives.”

Blake stated how the tournament came into being.

“The Mona Preparatory School Parent Teachers Association, in keeping with the school's motto — I Serve — wanted to do something more, especially in an area that wasn't getting much focus,” she shared.

“A passionate parent, Andrea Johnson, suggested that we do a chess tournament. The idea was well received by the PTA body and we started our plans to produce a successful chess tournament from as early as the beginning of the school year in September 2019.

“It is the hope and intention that the chess tournament will become a fixture on the school's calendar of events and become an annual event produced by the PTA,” added Blake.

Competition took place in several categories at the tournament, ranging from kindergarten to grade six. There were various prizes for participants who placed first to fifth, and all players received a Certificate of Participation.

The Jamaica Chess Federation's Terence Lindo, who also served as tournament chairman, lauded Mona Prep PTA for aiding the sport's growth.

“Chess is fast becoming the sport of choice in Jamaica, which is our stated mission, in this our 51st anniversary year,” said Lindo.

“I was delighted to have assisted the Mona Prep School PTA with their inaugural Rapid Chess Tournament. We in the Jamaica Chess Federation are happy seeing institutions like Mona Prep helping to promote chess in Jamaica amongst the youth,” he added.